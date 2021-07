If I travel overseas and need a test to enter a country or re-enter the United States, how hard is it to find a test center?. When we went to Ixtapan Resort in Mexico there was no test to enter Mexico. To return, the required antigen/rapid test was given by the hotel’s nurse. Results from a local laboratory are ready same day. When you check in, for your flight to the US, airline personnel examine the document and off you go. There is no delay. There is a testing center in the airport if you need it.