Obituary: Theodore "Ted" Little, May 18, 1934 – Feb. 25, 2021

It is with great sadness that the family of Theodore "Ted" Little announces his passing on Feb. 25, 2021, after a short illness. Ted was born in Santa Ana, California, on May 18, 1934, to Harvey and Alma Little. Ted spent his childhood in Oahu, Hawaii, where his intelligence, concern for others and determined work ethic were much in evidence. He held a love for nature and living things as seen in his lifelong passion for breeding and racing pigeons. Ted also developed a love for wire-controlled airplanes and worked in a local Oahu hobby shop perfecting engine designs. At a very young age (13) Ted competed side by side with several military servicemen and won a prestigious race, garnishing the title of "champion" and winning a gold watch presented by Pan American Airways, sponsors of the competition.