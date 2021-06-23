Obituary, Dorothy Ann Hanning Felix, July 27, 1928 – May 25, 2021
Born on July 27, 1928, in Isabella, California, to parents Josephine and Don L. Hanning and passed away on May 25, 2021, in Plano, Texas. Raised on her family ranch in Isabella, graduated Bakersfield High School in 1946, was an equestrian and Rodeo Queen. Dorothy married William Guido Felix after his return from Korea in 1951. Once married, she started and raised her family in Fresno and Clovis, California; Anchorage, Alaska; and San Antonio, Austin and Dallas, Texas; where she spent the last 55+ years.kernvalleysun.com