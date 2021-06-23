Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bakersfield, CA

Obituary, Dorothy Ann Hanning Felix, July 27, 1928 – May 25, 2021

By Submission
kernvalleysun.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBorn on July 27, 1928, in Isabella, California, to parents Josephine and Don L. Hanning and passed away on May 25, 2021, in Plano, Texas. Raised on her family ranch in Isabella, graduated Bakersfield High School in 1946, was an equestrian and Rodeo Queen. Dorothy married William Guido Felix after his return from Korea in 1951. Once married, she started and raised her family in Fresno and Clovis, California; Anchorage, Alaska; and San Antonio, Austin and Dallas, Texas; where she spent the last 55+ years.

kernvalleysun.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Clovis, CA
State
California State
State
Alaska State
State
Florida State
City
Plano, TX
State
Texas State
City
Dallas, TX
Local
Texas Obituaries
City
Fresno, TX
City
Bakersfield, CA
City
Fresno, CA
Local
California Obituaries
City
Austin, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Felix
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Obituary#Ballroom Dancing#Bakersfield High School#Rodeo Queen#Macy S Inc#Great Grands Alexis
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Obituaries
Related
ReligionPosted by
Reuters

Pope doing well after intestinal surgery, Vatican says

VATICAN CITY, July 4 (Reuters) - Pope Francis is doing well following intestinal surgery, the Vatican said on Sunday after the 84-year-old pontiff was hospitalised for the first time since his election in 2013. Spokesman Matteo Bruni said in a statement that the pontiff "responded well" to the surgery, which...
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

Five questions and answers on the COVID-19 delta variant

The delta variant of the coronavirus is spreading rapidly across the world, prompting new lockdowns and restrictions in certain countries. In the U.S, it accounts for an increasing number of new infections. Here are five frequently asked questions and answers about the variant. How widespread is it?. Delta has been...
ComputersPosted by
The Hill

Ransomware attack hits software manager, affecting 200 companies

A Miami-based IT software management company announced Friday that a ransomware attack may have targeted one of its tools used by its clients, potentially affecting some 200 businesses. According to a notice posted by Kaseya, the IT company said it was “experiencing a potential attack against the VSA that has...
EuropePosted by
CBS News

Vatican indicts 10, including cardinal, for financial crimes

The Vatican on Saturday announced that it is charging 10 people with financial crimes, including a prominent Italian cardinal. The charges included embezzlement, money laundering, fraud, extortion and abuse of office relating to financial investments the financial arm of the Vatican made in London in 2018. Cardinal Giovanni Angelo Becciu,...
New York City, NYPosted by
The Hill

Five things to know about the Trump Organization indictment

New York prosecutors on Thursday unveiled the first charges in their grand jury investigation into the Trump Organization, charging the former president’s company and its chief financial officer (CFO), Allen Weisselberg , with tax-related crimes. Prosecutors allege a 15-year scheme in which the Trump Organization compensated Weisselberg in a manner...