CAMDEN — Chapin-Newberry traveled to Camden and improved their league record to 4-0 with an 8-1 win.

Luke Kennedy tossed five innings yielding only two hits and one run while striking out six. J.P. Hornick and Mathew Becker led the offense with two hits and two RBIs each. Jay Metts added a triple and one RBI along with Lawson Brand and Al Farmer who had one hit each also.