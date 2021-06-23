Letter: water

As Californians face another drought, we know we need to cut lawn irrigation, shorten our showers and flush less. More importantly, as farmers face water restrictions that will affect both their livelihood and a future food supply for all of us, I wonder why I seldom read about sacrifices made by those huge water-guzzlers, California’s 921 golf courses. Palm Springs, with annual precipitation below 6 inches, boasts more than 100 courses. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, U.S. golf courses consume more than 2 billion gallons of water per day, and since one in every 17 of U.S. courses is located in arid and semi-arid California, our 921 courses consume a sizable chunk of that total daily. Recreation is an important industry in California, but the majority of ordinary citizens are expected to make sacrifices disproportionate to those made by the golf industry. A vast minority of privileged individuals place a high priority on a game whose playing field and ambiance require the use of so much of our waning water supply.