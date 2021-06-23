Cancel
Letter: water

By Susan Bickel, Foothills
 8 days ago

Instead of making this a partisan issue (re: Water depleted by liberal horde), I suggest the letter writer recognize that our water woes are greater than liberal vs conservative. Unless the writer is indigenous, she is just one of millions who have come to Arizona during the past 500 years, looking for a better life.

Letters to the Editor: Golf courses are a serious waste of water

As Californians face another drought, we know we need to cut lawn irrigation, shorten our showers and flush less. More importantly, as farmers face water restrictions that will affect both their livelihood and a future food supply for all of us, I wonder why I seldom read about sacrifices made by those huge water-guzzlers, California’s 921 golf courses. Palm Springs, with annual precipitation below 6 inches, boasts more than 100 courses. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, U.S. golf courses consume more than 2 billion gallons of water per day, and since one in every 17 of U.S. courses is located in arid and semi-arid California, our 921 courses consume a sizable chunk of that total daily. Recreation is an important industry in California, but the majority of ordinary citizens are expected to make sacrifices disproportionate to those made by the golf industry. A vast minority of privileged individuals place a high priority on a game whose playing field and ambiance require the use of so much of our waning water supply.
Letter: Green New Deal is greatest hoax

Thanks to David Crane for a great response (May 1) to Gary Adkisson, Bismarck Tribune publisher’s editorial (April 23) that criticized Sen. Kevin Cramer for referring to the Green New Deal as a “pipe dream.” The Green New Deal is far worse than a “pipe dream”; it’s the greatest hoax/nightmare ever perpetrated. There is no scientific evidence that manmade carbon dioxide causes the temperature to rise or increases the severity of weather events. Former President Obama’s Chief Scientist in the Energy Department, Steven Koonin admitted in his book, Unsettled that mankind’s CO2 emissions will have no significant impact on severe weather events and the world’s temperature. The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change’s projections are based entirely on models that have to be forced to reach their dire predictions.
Letter: THE GOP RIGHT WING GOV.

This governor is instituting another scam on us. HIs issues with the border in league with Texas screaming about the mess at the border and the need for more cops joining this parade is just one more pr stunt by the gop to scream fire in the theater as they do to raise money and declare disaster.
LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Water does not meet state standards

The 1200 or so people who would become customers of Carolina Water Systems should fervently hope for their sake that the Carteret County Commissioners do not approve their bid. I live in Brandywine which is serviced by Carolina Water Systems. My monthly water bill is over twice what my electric...
Letter: The Border Crisis

With the unprecedented flow of illegal people crossing our southern border every day, why is there no action to halt the flow? Detained illegals are being shipped throughout the nation while many others are entering undetected. Over one million people will enter this year, mostly poor and requiring monetary assistance for the unending future at our cost. Also, there is the great concern that a portion of those entering are criminals who see an outstanding nefarious opportunity in our country. What I do not understand is why our elected representatives are not acting rapidly and decisively to stop this outrage. This nation has the right and duty to protect our borders. By turning our backs to this massive invasion, we are creating a major problem that will haunt us for years to come. By not acting decisively, our representatives are not fulfilling their sacred oaths to their office and to our nation.
Letter: Sen. Sinema doing well

As an independent, centrist voter who has read yet another letter decrying our senior U.S. Senator's support of the filibuster, I feel compelled to write in Senator Sinema's support. She seems to me an independent and long-term thinker, which does not equate to being a liar, a hack, or a GOP plant, all things I've seen her accused of in recent weeks. I believe her reasoning on the filibuster, laid out in her published op-ed this week, are principled, calculating, and impeccably correct.
Letter: City of Tucson Differential Water Rates

The City of Tucson, without any analysis that demonstrates that providing water to unincorporated Pima County incurs additional costs, has decided to charge residents of unincorporated Pima County 10-40% more for their water depending on usage. Since we cannot vote for Tucson Mayor and Council, this is arbitrary taxation without representation! If this were Boston, we would have a Tea Party! One difficult choice is for us to not allow our tax dollars to flow to the City of Tucson by BOYCOTTING Tucson businesses. This will reduce sales tax revenues to the City and not let them profit due to their arbitrary decision. Hopefully, Pima County will prevail in their legal action and we can go back to enjoying City of Tucson restaurants and stores.
Letter: Solar farm debate more nuanced

Regarding your article on solar farms in New York (June 26), "Solar Development is a Tale of Two Cities:" While it is easy to characterize the debate over Shepherd’s Run solar farm in Copake (80 acres of photovoltaic panels providing 60 megawatts of power) as NIMBYism of wealthy second homers vs. local economic interests, that is not a true portrait of the supporters and those against. Many summer-only residents like myself support the project and see solar farms as a way of preserving the land and rural way of life that is threatened by climate change. While it is wonderful that there are a few farm-to-table restaurants and wineries, we’re here to appreciate the natural world. There are many long-time residents opposed for fear of depressed property values. Global warming, causing heat waves, floods, droughts, and insect infestations, is a bigger threat. We should all be looking at solar farms as a way to guarantee a safer world for generations to come.
Letter: climate change

Blistering heat wave hits Capital Region. Scorching weather here. Record-smashing temperatures in the Northwest. It seems like only bad news when it comes to climate change. But look beneath the headlines to see some hopeful stories. A company called Interface makes sustainable carpeting with recycled plastics and energy-efficient manufacturing. But...
Tucson Opinion: 'Big Labor' bill threatens construction industry, homeowners

The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:. Some members of Congress are pushing for problematic changes to federal labor law through the Protecting the Right to Organize (PRO) Act. If they are successful, it would hurt Arizona’s construction industry and labor market, threaten local workers and businesses, and inflate home construction costs. That is why we should be thanking our Senators Kyrsten Sinema and Mark Kelly, who have not officially signed onto the PRO Act.
Letter: Nothing changes in water crisis, lawyers keep getting paid

Nothing changes in water crisis, lawyers keep getting. paidIn spring of 2001 the newspaper headline read “No water,” and in May of 2021 the newspaper headline read “No water.”. Twenty years, folks, and what has been accomplished to try and fix (and prevent) this problem? Many dollars were spent on...
Letter: Letter response was inappropriate

On June 10, a letter to the editor my wife and I submitted was printed in the Journal Star ("Putting right over party"), expressing our appreciation that Sen. Ben Sasse and Reps. Jeff Fortenberry and Don Bacon had voted to support an investigation into the Jan. 6 insurrection at our nation’s Capitol.
Letter: Are You Supporting Democracy or Authoritarianism

For all of the Republicans who favor “reshaping” voting regulations in the various states, including Arizona, please consider the following. You support these changes because they provide Republicans with an unfair (my view) advantage to win political office and gain or maintain political power. This will allow a more authoritarian government to occur in the nation, both local and national.
Fishbein Shows Right Priorities With Opposition To Bill

In the June 10 edition of The Cheshire Herald, a letter was published with the headline “Fishbein Out of Touch When It Comes to Climate” as a result of Representative Fishbein’s opposition to SB884, An Act Reducing Transportation Related Carbon Emissions. The letter writer seems to have accepted the premise...
Westerman’s climate change solution: Plant trees

Could growing a trillion trees be the key to addressing climate change? Rep. Bruce Westerman, R-Ark., Congress’ only forester, says yes. Westerman is the lead sponsor of the Trillion Trees Act. He said one study found a trillion additional trees would sequester 205 gigatons of carbon – two-thirds of the carbon produced by mankind since the beginning of the Industrial Revolution.
Letter: Let’s not doom our children to a future of water shortages, dangerous heat and ecological devastation

We hit 107 degrees on June 15th. This ties the all-time highest temperatures ever recorded, which happened in July of 2002 and 1960 — typically our hottest month, but we hit it in mid-June. These kinds of temperatures evaporate a lot of water and, as we all know, water is in short supply this year, so the blast furnace of heat is even more unwelcome.
Letter: Take your shot

Regarding the distrust of the Covid vaccine, let me say this. During WW2 Americans pulled together to ration and save certain items to benefit the war effort. We faced an enemy that posed a threat to the entire world and we won. Today we face an even deadlier enemy in Covid. It has killed far more people than the war and is still taking lives. Every year the medical industry formulates a new vaccine for the flu in the same time frame as this vaccine was made and is just as safe. Just look at the rest of the world that has not kept up on vaccinating their citizens and they are all having rebounds of the virus. We are winning! Roll up your sleeves and get your shot and show the world that America is the example to follow.
Letter: Rep Cook is a terrific role model

By using his vote to single-handedly defeat a Republican proposal to significantly cut taxes for wealthy Arizonans, Rep David Cook demonstrated that it is more important to him to vote with his conscience than to vote along party lines no matter what is proposed, no matter what is best for our state (and country). It's about time for Republicans in the U.S. Senate to do the same. Rep Cook is to be congratulated!