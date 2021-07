CLEVELAND, Ohio — For Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine, a doctor’s personal beliefs is more important than someone’s access to healthcare. You can listen online here. DeWine vetoed several items in the state budget approved by legislators, but let stand a provision allowing doctors to refuse to treat people based on personal beliefs. Opponents believe this will be used against LGBTQ people. In other news, a lobbyist who committed suicide in March self-published an autobiography that offers interesting details on First Energy and the House Bill 6 bribery scandal. And candidates for Ohio Supreme Court and state appeals court will now appear on general-election ballots with their party affiliation.