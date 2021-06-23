Cancel
Lori Loughlin And Mossimo Giannulli Reportedly Last Seen In Mexico And Feeling “Excited”

Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli were found guilty of participating in the college admission scandal that spanned several top colleges. Since completing their prison sentences earlier this year, they’ve reportedly been seen in Mexico feeling “excited.”

News of this comes from a source sharing the latest details with People. Reports indicate they eagerly jumped into this new vacation with friends to get time outside of the country on what the source says is “their first trip in a long time” since the college admissions scandal.

Mossimo Giannulli and Lori Loughlin eagerly went to Mexico

“They flew to Cabo with friends,” the source outlined of Loughlin and Giannulli. “They were excited about the trip.” Sightings support the couple is indeed south of the border and in vacation mode, as a picture captures Loughlin wearing a sunhat and casualwear while Giannulli sports a cap.

Claims from inside sources place Loughlin, 56, and Giannulli, 58 in Cabo San Lucas, specifically, accompanied by friends for the trip. This is apparently in compliance with court orders and their full sentencing, which included a fine, jail time, and a set amount of mandatory community service hours, all to be fulfilled by each of them independently.

How does this fit into their sentencing?

Court documents filed and then obtained by People, Loughlin and Giannulli requested permission to take a five-day trip to San Jose Del Cabo in June to visit family. This request came last month from Loughlin who asked they be allowed to travel after completing their prison sentence.

So far, the travel request indicates Loughlin has fully paid her $150,000 fine and completed her mandatory 150 hours of community service. Meanwhile, Giannulli has paid all of his $250,000 fine and, according to the filing, “is actively working on completing his community service requirement.”

