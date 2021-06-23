H/L Ventures Announces Closing of its CityRock Venture Capital Fund

Bpifrance, the French national investment bank, and Mubadala Investment Company (Mubadala) announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to launch a new co-investment partnership dedicated to African private equity. The two investors will aim to deploy up to EUR 350 million through fund and direct investments in private equity and venture capital, with a focus on high-growth African startups, SMEs, and mid-caps. The MoU was signed on the occasion of the 13th session of the UAE-France Strategic Dialogue. This effort is similar to actions taken by Bpifrance and Proparco, a subsidiary of the Agence Française de Développement (French Development Agency) dedicated to the private sector.