Obituary, Sharon Lee Steele, March 15, 1961 – June 3, 2021
Sharon Lee Steele was born on March 15, 1961, in Downey, California. Sharon went to be with the Lord on June 3, 2021. Sharon will be forever missed and cherished. Sharon was preceded in death by her father, Donald Steele. Sharon leaves behind her two children that she dearly loved, Eric Flores and April Flores; six grandchildren, Aniah Flores, Amari Flores, Aleah Holland, Alyssa Flores, Andre Holland Jr. and Autumn Flores; her loving and devoted mother Nadell Steele; her sister, Barbara Steele; her brother, Michael Steele; her forever soulmate Nick Birkhofer; and a host of other family members and friends. Sharon’s free-loving spirit and love for everyone will live on in the hearts of all who knew her and loved her.kernvalleysun.com