Willshire, OH

Woman arrested in Willshire for a gas station incident now facing a murder charge in Ft. Wayne

By Todd Cummins
hometownstations.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Ft. Wayne woman who was arrested in Willshire for pointing a gun at somebody at a gas station, is facing murder charges in her hometown. According to Ft. Wayne media, 22-year-old Valerie Hardiek has been charged with a Sunday shooting in Fort Wayne. Hardiek was arrested Monday in Van Wert County, the shooting victim died in the hospital on Tuesday. The gun Hardiek had on her was the same type of gun used in the weekend shooting.

