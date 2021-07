Decision time is here for Vlatko Andonovski and his staff. The USWNT beat Nigeria 2–0 in a friendly Wednesday night, wrapping up a three-game summer series in Texas that was meant to simulate the condensed format of next month’s Olympic schedule and the heat and humidity of host nation Japan. After three wins (over Portugal, Jamaica and Nigeria), it’s time to answer the question that’s buzzed around Andonovski ever since he took over for Jill Ellis back in October 2019.