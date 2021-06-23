Cancel
Whitestown, IN

Whitestown announces plans for Independence Day celebration

By Staff report
The Lebanon Reporter
The Lebanon Reporter
 10 days ago

Whitestown has announced plans for its Independence Day celebration and fireworks show on from 5-10 p.m., July 3 at Eagle Church, 5801 S. Main St.

“We are excited to host our Independence Day celebration this year,” Whitestown Parks Director Savannah Solgere said in a press release. “Bring your family and friends to enjoy delicious food and live music. This family-friendly event will include fun for all ages.”

Gates open at 5 p.m. The Circle City Train Wreck will perform live music from 5-6:30 p.m. and Cornfield Mafia will take the stage from 7-9:30 p.m.

Food vendors include Fundae’s Ice Cream & Sweets, JC Cocina, Kona Ice, and SW Concessions. There are also inflatables for the kids.

The fireworks show will begin at dark, estimated at 10 p.m.

Attendees are encouraged to bring a blanket or lawn chairs to enjoy the fireworks. No personal fireworks, pop up tents, or canopies will be permitted. In the event of bad weather, spectators should go back to their vehicles as no indoor access will be available.

For more information, follow the Town of Whitestown on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram, and Whitestown Parks on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

The Lebanon Reporter

The Lebanon Reporter

