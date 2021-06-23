Lebanon dancers to 'rock' national competition at Disney World

The Talent Factory Arts and Dance Studio will be competing at Disney World for the first time during the first week of July in two different national dance competitions. After postponing the event from last year, the dance team has been practicing since September and raising money for costumes, tickets and other expenses. Their routine for this year is themed “School of Rock,” and yes—they are dancing with real instruments.

Children from the ages of 4 through 17 will be dancing at the competition. Administrative Director and Co-Owner of Talent Factory Paula Kochert explained that the choreographers work with the kids to learn strengths and weaknesses and teach how to use their skills to their advantage. She described the support of the team and the staff as long lasting, even remaining as part of the family after graduating and helping the new dancers.

“One of our former students, who is like our son, he actually works for Kleinfelds in New York City, and he helped me design the costumes and then he made all of the costumes,” Kochert said. Each costume was described as being a little different and individually tailored to the dancers instead of a cookie-cutter type of design. “We did virtual fittings through FaceTime, things were sent back and forth from New York City to here, we did virtual shopping trips to buy all the fabric and everyday costumes. … He has a filming for "Say Yes to the Dress" Friday evening after work at Kleinfelds, and then he will be going back to his apartment in Manhattan, grabbing all of his stuff and going straight to LaGuardia to get on the plane to meet us in Orlando.”

One of these dancers is 13-year-old Eli Sloan, who has been dancing with Talent Factory for six years after his mother Jami took him to a summer hip hop dance class they hosted. Dancing up to 20 hours a week, Eli said he utilizes every moment of free time he has to make sure his schoolwork gets done and he can continue dancing. His favorite genre of dance is musical theatre, he even has a solo performance within the genre – and credits his success for the same reason he credits his team’s success: love.

“I love to like act when I'm on stage, I love to let my face do the expression of how my character is supposed to move, I want to be able to like mouth the words and like be the character that sings,” Eli said. “We all have a great bond, and I think if we didn’t have a great bond our band wouldn't do as good as it has because you have to have that good chemistry to excel, within any kind of sport.”

His mother echoed his statement, describing the atmosphere of the studio as “relationship oriented.” She said watching her son doing something he loves with people he loves as something that “just makes your heart burst as a parent with joy for them.”

The competition will be livestreamed for free on the website, but it will require a login in compliance with protection laws for children. Kochert anticipates the kids doing great, especially given the knowledge that they have performed at national competitions in other locations and have brought home awards.

“They’re gonna have a lot of competition,” Kochert said. This competition would come not only from within the United States, but also from Puerto Rico and the Caribbean Islands. “Our dancers are amazing athletes. They're not just performers and they're not just entertainers, these kids train a lot. They train actually more than a high school athlete; the athleticism that we see from even our four-year-olds is incredible.”

With Lebanon being a small city, the studio is also considered to be small. Despite this, they had qualified for three national competitions. They selected going to only two because they were close together in location.

Jami Sloan, Eli’s mother, grew up in Lebanon and played in sports, as the arts wasn’t really highlighted. However, after spending time with helping her son with makeup and costumes and many other aspects of dance, she quickly learned how much work goes into each performance.

“Not every kid's gonna like sports or that's not going to be appealed to them, but the things you learn from sports and from theatre and from the performing arts are all similar life skills that help you become a productive adult: the discipline, the character building, the learning, critical thinking, learning how to bounce back from failure, learning how to handle success, so having these opportunities for them to still develop all those great characters skills, I feel like if anything it’s just broadened opportunities for this community,” she said. “We have Black Box in town as well. They both kind of came here around a similar time, and they filled this void that was needed to be filled in Lebanon.”

At the end of the day, the success of the team isn’t measured with fancy trophies or awards, but through the strength of their character and the experiences it will bring.

“We are so proud of these kids and the way they bounced back from everything that COVID put these kids through and at the studio,” Kochert said. “We know that they're going to go down there and they're going to give it their all and that they're going to do a great job. Whether we come back with a first place trophy or not, that's not what matters. We are a family and we are going to build these memories and give these kids opportunities that they don't have here in Lebanon.”