That Loud Boom in Rome Last Night Was A Car Exploding, Cops Say

It cannot be confirmed, but the vibes walking through this building could certainly make you believe it isn't just abandoned but haunted too. This is what is referred to as "the old building". The old building is actually still owned by our parent company. It is currently used to house one of our sister stations transmitters, but that is it. In other words, this building is pretty much unoccupied. Abandoned. It is completely creepy, and definitely a major step back in time. Some rooms are completely empty, while others are filled with random things from decades past.