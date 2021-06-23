Countertop Coral UV 2 Sanitizer Disinfects Everything From Pacifiers to Laptops
Around the United States, COVID-19 restrictions are being lifted and the population is getting vaccinated; however, the mental impact of a year spent in a germ-conscious pandemic society remains. Consumers are increasingly conscious of the germs present on the surfaces of the phones, keys, wallets, and other daily accessories and gadgets they carry around all day. Retailers and manufacturers who filled the need for hygiene-conscious products such as UV-C sanitizer devices, smart face masks, and air purifiers during the pandemic are continuing to utilize this increased awareness in the post-pandemic world.dealerscope.com