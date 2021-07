“We’re going to need your help,” DC City Council Committee on Labor and Workforce Development Chair Elissa Silverman told Metro Washington Council delegates Tuesday. After the MWC's DC Committee on Political Education (DC-COPE) organized a week of intense lobbying led by COPE Co-Chair Chuck Clay (IATSE 22) and other affiliated leaders and rank and file members, Silverman released 2022 budget recommendations that reflect the budget priorities of the local labor movement. Applauding Silverman for embracing labor’s priorities, Forester said that “Essential workers risked their lives during the pandemic and the Labor Committee's recommendations reflect an understanding and appreciation of that work.” Among the major provisions supported by MWC and its affiliates is "Heroes Pay" and expansion of Universal Paid Leave. “Metro Council affiliates can be proud of their successful efforts to get these pro-worker recommendations from Chairman Silverman and the members of the Labor Committee,” Forester added. But with Silverman warning delegates of a “feeding frenzy” among business interests as the budget moves forward, Forester said that “We know this fight is not over and we’ll continue to engage the DC City Council to ensure that the workers who sacrificed the most are not forgotten.” The Committee’s budget recommendations now move to consideration by the Committee of the Whole on July 20.