La Crosse Man Arrested For Stealing Camper

Crawford County authorities say a La Crosse man has been arrested for stealing a camper from the Bridgeport area. According to a sheriff’s office release, 51-year-old Jeffrey Smizek is being held at the La Crosse County Jail. With assistance from the public and multiple law enforcement agencies, officials were able to locate the camper – which was taken on June 12th. The camper was found at Goose Island Campground south of La Crosse. An investigation discovered items related to other thefts inside the camper. Charges of theft against Smizek have been referred to the Crawford County District Attorney’s office.