Raleigh, N.C. — Months after plans to change the name of Cameron Village because of its links to slavery, the signs all around the Raleigh shopping center remain the same. York Properties, which owns the center, said in January that it would rename it Village District. The Cameron name the center bore since it opened in 1949 came from Duncan Cameron, who owned a large plantation in the area in the 1800s, including hundreds of enslaved people.