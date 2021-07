(Alliance News) - The following is a round-up of updates by London-listed companies, issued on Thursday and not separately reported by Alliance News:. PZ Cussons PLC - Manchester-based personal and home care and beauty products - For the financial year that ended May 31, expects adjusted pretax profit to be ahead of consensus expectations of GBP63 million to GBP64 million, and the prior year figure of GBP62 million. Overall gross margin has improved on a positive price and product mix. Revenue set to grow 7% on constant currency basis from GBP587.2 million, with strong performances from Hygiene, Baby & Beauty.