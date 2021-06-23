Directorate Change

The Director of Application Services is the technical and team lead responsible for enterprise applications, data, and technologies services for the College’s business operations, as well as leader of the IT Program Management Office (PMO). Reporting to the Chief Information Officer, the Director is part of the IT Senior Leadership Team that has overall responsibility for all aspects of technology services. The Director of Application Services, supervising a group of application developer, programmer, analyst and database technicians, is responsible for providing exemplary support to departments and individuals on and off campus that depend on enterprise applications and services to meet their business needs and goals. Specific areas of responsibilities include, ERP/SIS, Applications Solutions, Database Management, Business Intelligence, ERP Disaster Recovery, Data Security process adherence, Change/Release Management, and Program and Project Management.