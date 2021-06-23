Cancel
On ‘Quietly Blowing It,’ Hiss Golden Messenger Holds Out Comforting Music in Complicated Times

By Maeri Ferguson
No Depression
Cover picture for the articleM.C. Taylor’s music has always lifted us up. It has been the reliable light in the darkness, seeking goodness in everyone and creating the kind of live show experience that leaves you feeling satiated and unburdened, with an inkling to get back to a simpler way of being, to uncomplicate your life. So how fascinating and utterly harmonious that the set of songs that makes up the latest Hiss Golden Messenger album was written at the height of the realization that we are all capable of living with less; less consumption, less activity, less superficiality. Quietly Blowing It asks how we can do and be better in the world, strip away the excess, and get to the root of ourselves. Or essentially, what we were all asking ourselves in 2020 amidst a raging global pandemic that forced us out of our comfort zones and back to the basics. Are we doing what we really want to do or are we just going through the motions?

