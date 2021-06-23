Orlando needs to ‘step up its game’ to attract high-wage biz, investor says. Here’s how.

Nadia Carmino started her company, Alliance One Management Consulting, after she saw a lack of diversity in the workplace. At that time, she was working at a telecommunications firm in 2014 and said the realization resulted in her having "a very sharp conversation with leadership about why aren’t there more females in upper leadership and why don’t they look like me, why are they all white? I went home that night and said to my husband that I was going to get fired because, No. 1, this is what the conversation was and I didn’t back down, and No. 2. I've got to figure that out.”