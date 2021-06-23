Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Orlando, FL

Orlando needs to ‘step up its game’ to attract high-wage biz, investor says. Here’s how.

By Alex Soderstrom
Posted by 
Orlando Business Journal
Orlando Business Journal
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Mullings previously lived in South Florida, where public officials are trying to woo businesses, tech talent and investors to the region.

www.bizjournals.com
Community Policy
Orlando Business Journal

Orlando Business Journal

Orlando, FL
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
253K+
Views
ABOUT

The Orlando Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/orlando
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
City
Orlando, FL
Orlando, FL
Business
Orlando, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Investors
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
Related
EconomyPosted by
Orlando Business Journal

Central Florida Credit Unions

About the List: Credit unions must have an active status with the National Credit Union Administration in order to participate in this list. All ranking information gathered from the National Credit Union Administration. Central Florida denotes Lake, Orange, Osceola and Seminole counties. Credit unions must have a physical location in Central Florida to qualify for this list.
Orlando, FLPosted by
Orlando Business Journal

City of Orlando votes to extend scooter pilot program. Here’s what’s next.

Orlando’s rentable scooter pilot program is racing toward an extension. Orlando city commissioners on June 28 voted to extend the city’s scooter share pilot program until Jan. 3, 2022. The program, which allows up to 1,800 electric scooters on the streets of Orlando, was set to expire July 31. The vote was for the first reading, and the ordinance is expected to go in front of the city council July 19 for a second reading.
Orlando, FLPosted by
Orlando Business Journal

Alliance One Management Consulting helps local firms diversify their professional services supply chain

Nadia Carmino started her company, Alliance One Management Consulting, after she saw a lack of diversity in the workplace. At that time, she was working at a telecommunications firm in 2014 and said the realization resulted in her having "a very sharp conversation with leadership about why aren’t there more females in upper leadership and why don’t they look like me, why are they all white? I went home that night and said to my husband that I was going to get fired because, No. 1, this is what the conversation was and I didn’t back down, and No. 2. I've got to figure that out.”
EconomyPosted by
Orlando Business Journal

Top of the List: Central Florida Employers

The top five firms employ 136,983 Central Floridians and had more than $107.5 billion in combined revenue. Nominate now for CEO of the Year. Please provide us with the names of the CEOs (or those holding an equivalent title, such as managing principal, executive director, etc) whom you feel are outstanding in business and the community.
Orlando, FLPosted by
Orlando Business Journal

Veterans of Influence: How Massey Services' Willi Davi helped his team adapt to Covid — and hit a big sales target

Willi Davi's company had a clear goal before the pandemic took hold — and Covid-19 didn't change that goal. The director of sales for Orlando-based pest control services giant Massey Services Inc. has been in this role for three years. He joined the company — one of Central Florida's largest employers — in 2009, when Massey acquired Sunair Services Corp. and its Middleton Lawn & Pest Control Inc. subsidiary.
Orlando, FLPosted by
Orlando Business Journal

Breaking: Red Lobster CEO Kim Lopdrup to retire

Red Lobster Seafood Co. LLC's top executive is planning his exit, the company announced June 25. The Orlando-based seafood chain's CEO Kim Lopdrup — who has led the iconic restaurant brand for 14 years and through three turnarounds — said he will retire, though a date wasn't specified, according to a news release.