Man Regulatory News (EMG)

Life Style Extra
 9 days ago

Man Group plc (the "Company") announces that it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 3 3/7 US cents on the London Stock Exchange through J.P. Morgan Securities plc as part of its US$100 million share buyback programme announced on 18 September 2020. Date of purchase:. 23...

www.lse.co.uk
StreetInsider.com

Issue of Equity

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Octopus AIM VCT plc (the "Company") announces that 45,644 Ordinary Shares of 1p each were issued and allotted on 1 July 2021 at a price of 132.8p per share, equivalent to the current NAV. Â. These shares...
Cancerdallassun.com

Angle PLC announces Issue of Equity

GUILDFORD, UK / ACCESSWIRE / July 2, 2021 / ANGLE plc (AIM:AGL OTCQX:ANPCY), a world-leading liquid biopsy company, announces that following the exercise of employee options, it has issued and allotted 48,333 new Ordinary shares of £0.10 each ('New Ordinary Shares') in the Company. The New Ordinary Shares rank pari passu with the existing Ordinary shares in the Company.
Financial ReportsLife Style Extra

IN BRIEF: Oilex finds CFO from Star Energy after CEO appointment

Oilex Ltd - Australian oil and gas exploration and production company - Names Colin Judd as new chief financial, effective Thursday. Mark Bolton, the current CFO, will continue as a non-executive director and company secretary. In 1999, Judd joined Star Energy Ltd, a UK onshore operator of 25 oil and...
StocksShareCast

Share BuyBack and Cancellation

VietNam Holding Limited announces that on 02 July 2021, it purchased 71,734 ordinary shares of par value $1 each ("Ordinary Shares") in the Company at an average price of 263.23 pence per Ordinary Share. All Ordinary Shares repurchased by the Company under VNH's share repurchase programme are to be cancelled...
Financial ReportsShareCast

BH Global Limited - Conversion of Securities (May 2021)

BH Global Limited (the "Company") (a closed-ended investment scheme established as a company with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 48555) (Classified Regulated Information, under DTR 6 Annex 1 Section 2.5) Following the publication on 25 June 2021 of the final month-end net asset values for...
MarketsShareCast

Third Point Investors Ltd - Transaction in Own Shares

(A closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 47161) LEI Number: 549300WXTCG65AQ7V644 Renewal Date- 02/10/2021. The Board of Third Point Investors Limited (the “Company”) announces that it has purchased the following number of ordinary shares of $0.01 each in the capital of the Company (the “Ordinary Shares”) in accordance with the Company’s share repurchase programme detailed below.
BusinessShareCast

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Plc - Issue of Equity

LEI - 5493003B7ETS1JEDPF59. The Company announces that 110,000 Ordinary shares of 5p each were today issued by the Company at a price of 938.10 pence per share which represented a premium to net asset value. The new Ordinary shares will rank pari passu with the existing shares and trade on the London Stock Exchange's main market for listed securities. This allotment of new shares is being made to satisfy market demand and is made under the Company’s annual issuance authority and from its existing general purpose block listing.
StocksLife Style Extra

Share Price Information for Bidstack Group (BIDS)

Bidstack Group Plc (AIM: BIDS), the native in-game advertising group, announces that, further to the Company's announcement this morning in relation to its proposed Fundraise, it has now published a circular (incorporating a notice convening a general meeting) on its website www.bidstack.com. The Circular will also be posted to shareholders today.
Financial ReportsLife Style Extra

Form 8.5 (EPT/RI)-Replacement of VECTURA GROUP PLC

AMENDMENT(2(a), 2(b)) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY. Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1. KEY INFORMATION. (a) Name of exempt principal trader:. Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc. (b) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose...
MarketsShareCast

Transaction in Own Shares

Quilter plc (the Company) announces today it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 7 pence each from J.P. Morgan Equities South Africa Proprietary Limited. Date of purchase:. 02 July 2021. Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:. 2,232,135. Price paid per Company share purchase:. 2,969.76 cents. The...
StocksLife Style Extra

Share Price Information for Watchstone Grp (WTG)

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings. An acquisition or disposal of voting rights; An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments. 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation. Name. Polygon Global Partners LLP. City of registered office (if applicable) Country of registered office (if applicable) GB. Name.
Final Announcement Released

Final Announcement Released

This is the end of day message for the RNS system Friday 02 July 2021. This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.RNS may use your IP address to confirm compliance with the terms and conditions, to analyse how you engage with the information contained in this communication, and to share such analysis on an anonymised basis with others as part of our commercial services. For further information about how RNS and the London Stock Exchange use the personal data you provide us, please see our Privacy Policy.
Financial Reportsalbuquerqueexpress.com

ATLAS Mara Limited Announces Halt in Trading & Upcoming Reporting

Suspension of listing of shares (halt trading) and upcoming reporting. TORTOLA, BRITISH VIRGIN ISLANDS / ACCESSWIRE / July 1, 2021 / Consistent with the delay in Atlas Mara Limited (the 'Company') publishing its annual report and accounts due to the ongoing strategic review and engagement with the creditors of the group, the Company has requested that its ordinary shares be temporarily suspended ('halt trading') from the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and from trading on the London Stock Exchange with effect from 7:30 a.m. on 1 July 2021. This request has been granted, and accordingly the Company's ordinary shares will be suspended from the Official List and will halt trading on the London Stock Exchange from such time until such time as the financial results are published.
Businessbuffalonynews.net

Gamesys Group PLC announces Block Listing Return

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / July 1, 2021 / Gamesys Group plc (the 'Company') (LSE:GYS)(OTC PINK:JKPTF) (Note: Italicised terms have the same meaning as given in the Listing Rules.) Block Listing Return. Date: 01 July 2021. (Note: Italicised terms have the same meaning as given in the Listing Rules.) Block...
Gabelli Value Plus+ Trust

Gabelli Value Plus+ Trust

Gabelli Value Plus+ Trust (UK): Voluntary Liquidation. FTSE Russell notes the proposed voluntary liquidation of Gabelli Value Plus+ Trust (UK, BTLJYS4, FTSE SmallCap Index) whereby, subject to shareholder approval, the listing of the company's shares on the London Stock Exchange will be cancelled. The appointed liquidators will subsequently work with Gabelli Value Plus+ Trust to realise the remaining investments and distribute proceeds to shareholders, which could take some time to complete.
Gamblingalbuquerqueexpress.com

Gamesys Group PLC Announces Total Voting Rights

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / July 1, 2021 / Pursuant to the Financial Conduct Authority's (the 'FCA's') Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rule 5.6.1, Gamesys Group plc (the 'Company') (LSE:GYS)(OTC PINK:JKPTF), a leading global online bingo-led operator, notifies the market that as at close of business on 30 June 2021 the issued capital of the Company consists of 109,718,519 ordinary shares of £0.10 each with one vote each. There are no shares held in Treasury.
i3 Energy PLC announces Result of AGM

i3 Energy PLC announces Result of AGM

EASTLEIGH, UK / ACCESSWIRE / July 1, 2021 / i3 Energy plc (AIM:I3E)(TSX:ITE),i3 Energy plc, an independent oil and gas company with assets and operations in the UK, notes that at its annual general meeting (AGM) held on 30 June 2021, all resolutions were duly passed. Shareholder questions that were submitted to the Board in advance of the AGM care of Camarco have been answered and will be posted to i3's website at: https://i3.energy/invetor-relations/shareholder-faqs/
Dividend Declaration

Dividend Declaration

JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV. The Directors of JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV (the "Company") wish to announce the following dividends which are ex dividend as of the 08 July 2021, record date as of the 09 July 2021 & payment date is the 06 August 2021:. Share Class Description. ISIN. JPM...
Medical & BiotechLife Style Extra

Abcam trades in line with expectations as lab product demand limited

(Alliance News) - Abcam PLC on Thursday said trading in the six months up to June 30 was in line with its expectations, as demand remains below pre-pandemic levels with laboratory capacities restricted. Before taking into account currency movements, trading was "modestly ahead" of expectations, Abcam said. But the strengthening...
Member Info for johnpohn

Member Info for johnpohn

Fair enough B2HS2L - of course ... I just want us to get focused on the future growth here which is what I think the market is now interested to understand ... probably the most important issue in my view is the M&A (what CASHFLOW we end up buying with out cash pile) - this will give us a sustained share price which is multiples of today.