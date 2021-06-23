Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-RI)-Vectura Group plc amend

(Alliance News) - The following is a round-up of updates by London-listed companies, issued on Thursday and not separately reported by Alliance News:. Gym Group PLC - low cost gyms operator - Proposes placing to raise GBP31 million. Net proceeds to strengthen rollout of new sites, targetting 40 over next year-and-a-half. "The company has typically opened 15-20 sites per year with the rate of growth limited by the availability of high-quality sites at suitable levels of rent. The company has historically faced strong competition for sites from retail and leisure operators," Gym Group says. "The net proceeds of the placing will allow the company to accelerate its site rollout programme and take advantage of the current favourable commercial environment." In addition, Gym Group notes membership numbers improve to 734,000 from 547,000 in February. Back in December 2019, membership numbers stood at 794,000.