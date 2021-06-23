Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Lucy Dacus Pays a Loving Visit to Her Younger Self on ‘Home Video’

No Depression
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe past is a place fraught with pain, idealism, and unreliable recollections. The experience of revisiting your adolescent diaries proves this, often making you question how well you knew yourself, your desires, and your innermost thoughts. This is an exercise Lucy Dacus undertook when writing the songs for her third full-length album, Home Video, a collection of songs soaked in the kinds of confessional truths we hold closest to the chest. Dacus reckons with her own memory, finding humor, humility, and sadness in the details, like Easter eggs. She tackles the shame of growing into yourself in an environment steeped in religion, navigating sexuality, queerness, friendships, and firsts, deftly chronicling coming of age in Richmond, Virginia. The lyrics across Home Video are profoundly specific, immersing us in Dacus’ history yet still allowing us to see ourselves in it.

www.nodepression.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lucy Dacus
Person
Phoebe Bridgers
Person
Julien Baker
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Home Video#Exercise#Poetry#Art#Vbs#Vacation Bible School
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Arts
News Break
Music
Related
Celebritieswmagazine.com

Lucy Dacus Is Still Evolving Into Herself

Self portrait by Lucy Dacus. Special thanks to Polaroid. Richmond was getting a little weird. Until recently, Lucy Dacus had never lived anywhere else, but as the 26-year-old rock musician became more recognizable, one of the very things she loved about the city—its size—started to close in around her. A neighbor inadvertently shared her address, which is how a drunk stranger ended up approaching her at a brewery knowing her exact house and street. People showed up at her door. So, in late 2019, she moved four hours up the coast to Philadelphia, where she now shares a house with six roommates.
Richmond, VAxpn.org

Lucy Dacus will bring Home Video to a virtual Free at Noon next week

Lucy Dacus just released her new album, Home Video, and on Friday July 2nd, she plays it live for our virtual Free at Noon concert. Lucy grew up and got her start in Richmond, Virginia, but now resides in Philadelphia. In addition to the release of her new album, she’ll be touring this summer and fall, playing Levitt Pavilion SteelStacks in Bethlehem with Bright Eyes on July 29th and a headlining show at Union Transfer on October 20th.
MusicNew Haven Register

Lucy Dacus' 'Home Video' Plays Like a Brilliant Coming of Age Memoir

In 2018, Lucy Dacus kicked off her album Historian with a startling admission: “The first time I tasted somebody else’s spit, I had a coughing fit.” That line was followed by six minutes of eviscerating lyrics and guitar riffs, making for a towering indie-rock moment right up there with the best of Paul Westerberg and Liz Phair — and “Night Shift” was just the first song on the album.
MusicMTV

Lucy Dacus Captures Memory On A Musical

We so often think of music as a free-flowing expression of one’s innermost emotions — yearning, love, grief, dismay — that it’s jolting to hear Lucy Dacus speak about it as roughly the opposite. “There are a lot more facts in this,” the Richmond, Virginia-based 26-year-old says of her third album, Home Video, a collection of crystal-clear, folk-inflected rock songs with lyrics that match the music’s lucidity. Not that she’s out here burying statistics in music. Instead, she’s recounting old memories with no filter and turning them into songs, an attempt “to make order out of something… [and] assert control over my perception of myself.” In that regard, Home Video is a smashing success: It puts Dacus’s teenage and early-twenties experiences on the page more clearly than anything she’s done before.
Musicbridge909.org

Bridge Artist of the Week: Lucy Dacus

We love Lucy — Lucy Dacus, that is. She's our new Bridge Artist of the Week!. Friday marks the release of “Home Video." It's the artist's third album — following her breakout debut, “No Burden,” the acclaimed 2018 effort, “Historian," and her lauded collaboration with Phoebe Bridgers and Julien Baker in boygenius.
CelebritiesPosted by
Pitchfork

Watch Lucy Dacus Perform “Brando” on Kimmel

Lucy Dacus was the musical guest on last night’s episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live! She performed “Brando,” which appears on her forthcoming album Home Video. The segment was filmed at the Theatre Gym at the Virginia Repertory Theatre, and features dancers Egbert Vongmalaithong and Christina Leoni-Osion. Watch it happen below.
CelebritiesPaste Magazine

Lucy Dacus Invites Us into the Complicated Past on Home Video

Digging into personal history is not a new undertaking for Lucy Dacus. Historian, Dacus’ 2018 album (as well as Paste’s pick for the best of that year) and the follow-up to her 2016 debut No Burden, followed the end of a five-year relationship and the death of Dacus’ grandmother. She chronicled the split on “Night Shift,” which very well might be one of the best breakup songs ever written, and honored her late grandmother on “Pillar of Truth,” which—warning—has been known to induce ugly sobs. She did a magnificent job throughout the album knitting together her own sorrows and joy with our collective strife in 2018.
ReligionNPR

Lucy Dacus, 'VBS'

As a child, tween or teen, you want to feel like you belong. Lucy Dacus' "VBS" explores this feeling in a particular place —Vacation Bible School, a brand of Christian church camp for kids. Dacus sings about some specific experiences of kids and teens who go to these camps: being told that you're a leader at an impressionable age, snorting nutmeg to try to get high and the feeling of wanting someone to believe in something greater as much as you do.
Celebritiesboisestatepublicradio.org

Lucy Dacus Is Her Own Unreliable Narrator

Songwriter Lucy Dacus grew up spending summers at Vacation Bible School and during the school year, sometimes skipping class to go to the movies with her friends in her hometown of Richmond, Va. Her third and latest album, Home Video, is an autobiographical, coming-of-age tale that borrows from those real life events she's tracked in journals since she was young.
Entertainmentsandiegouniontribune.com

Review: Lucy Dacus sings about young love and friendships

Lucy Dacus, “Home Video” (Matador) This is what the world of teenagers sounds like — intense, earnest, funny and sometimes beautiful. On “Home Video,” 26-year-old Lucy Dacus revisits her adolescence, and in this case, intimate introspection makes for moving music. She shares recollections in a casually conversational style, writing mostly in the second person with an appealing specificity about young love and friendships.
MusicPosted by
InsideHook

Lucy Dacus’s Latest Is a Vulnerable, Nostalgic Coming-of-Age Tale

It’s fitting that Lucy Dacus’s third album, the excellent Home Video, arrives the same week that Joni Mitchell celebrates the 50th anniversary of her masterpiece, Blue. Mitchell recently recalled the early criticism she received in response to her classic record, with detractors claiming it was too personal and vulnerable, that she was “exposing too much of herself.” Dacus’s latest is further proof of why that’s absolute nonsense; the idea that an album can be hindered by drawing too much from one’s own life is dated (and frankly, a little sexist — did Bob Dylan face the same scrutiny Mitchell did when he wrote about his breakups?), and Home Video is a reminder that digging into the past and tapping into those emotional wells often results in career-best work.
MusicJamBase

Today’s New Albums: The Mountain Goats, Hiss Golden Messenger, Modest Mouse, Lucy Dacus & More

Each week Release Day Picks profiles new LPs and EPs Team JamBase will be checking out on release day Friday. This week we highlight new albums by The Mountain Goats, Hiss Golden Messenger, Modest Mouse, Lucy Dacus, Hiatus Kaiyote, Grateful Dead, Jerry Garcia Band, T. Hardy Morris, Michael League, Sault and Big Atomic. Read on for more insight into the records we have all queued up to spin.
MusicPosted by
Pitchfork

Lucy Dacus Covers Snow Patrol’s “Chasing Cars”: Listen

Lucy Dacus has covered the Snow Patrol song “Chasing Cars” for a SiriusXMU Live Session on SiriusXMU (Ch. 35). Hear it below. Dacus’ new album Home Video is out today (June 25). The record, her follow-up to 2018’s Historian, includes the song “VBS,” which stands for vacation bible school. In a recent interview with Esquire, described “a particularly fanatic VBS preacher.” “He had us all get our iPods out and delete all the songs on them that weren’t Christian music,” she said. “But I fought for ‘Chasing Cars’ by Snow Patrol.”
Musictheaureview.com

Album of the Week: Lucy Dacus – Home Video (2021 LP)

Drenched in nostalgia and melancholia, Lucy Dacus does sadness at its best and most potent. Now onto her third album, Dacus returns with Home Video, eleven songs that are a deep dive into her coming-of-age years in suburban America. Written mostly from a bibliographical viewpoint, much of Home Video is Dacus exploring her own being, while every-so-often changing the gaze of the song to be one that is centred on Dacus’ observations of others in her life, rather than an introspective look at herself.
Musicinews.co.uk

Lucy Dacus, Home Video, review: Irresistibly nostalgic, like bingeing on John Hughes movies

There are scenes in the irresistibly nostalgic third album by indie songwriter Lucy Dacus that play out like a highlight reel from a classic coming-of-age movie. “You’re falling asleep on my shoulder in the back of your boyfriend’s car,” she croons on “Christine”, a woozy mid-tempo rocker that recalls a platonic relationship from Dacus’s teenage years in Richmond, Virginia.
EntertainmentStereogum

Watch Lucy Dacus’ Interview And Performance On CBS This Morning

Shortly after the release of her sophomore album Historian in 2018, Lucy Dacus went on CBS This Morning to play a few songs from the LP for the show’s Saturday Sessions segment. Yesterday, Dacus released her new album Home Video; it’s our reigning album of the week. And today, she returned to CBS This Morning, once again performing three tracks from the album and sitting down for a chat with Anthony Mason. Watch the interview and hear her perform “Brando,” “Hot & Heavy,” and “VBS” below.
MusicCBS News

Saturday Sessions: Lucy Dacus performs "VBS"

In the three years since Lucy Dacus was last on “Saturday Sessions,” she has released two acclaimed albums, built a devoted following, and even formed an indie supergroup. Her third and latest album, "Home Video," was released yesterday. From Richmond, Virginia, Lucy Dacus performs "VBS."
MusicPosted by
CBS News

Lucy Dacus on thought process behind formulating and writing songs

In the three years since Lucy Dacus was last on “Saturday Sessions,” she has released two acclaimed albums, built a devoted following, and even formed an indie supergroup. Her third and latest album, "Home Video, "was released yesterday. “CBS This Morning” co-host Anthony Mason spoke to Dacus about how her thought process behind formulating and writing her songs.