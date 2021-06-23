Tesla’s ‘preferential treatment’ justified by Brandenburg Environmental Minister
Tesla’s “preferential treatment” in Berlin has been attacked by numerous environmental groups who disagree with the automaker’s current construction project that is going on in the town of Brandenburg. Since the site’s initial groundbreaking and land preparation efforts in early 2020, citizens and “green” groups have come to pledge their distaste for Tesla’s introductory European production plant. However, local government officials are more than willing to come to justify Tesla’s presence in the area, especially as it provides a substantial economic boost to an area that thirsts for steady, well-paying manufacturing jobs. Brandenburg Environmental Minister Axel Vogel is just one of those politicians coming to Tesla’s rescue, justifying the company’s treatment in the area.www.teslarati.com