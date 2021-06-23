Tesla’s ‘preferential treatment’ justified by Brandenburg Environmental Minister

In the 1942 film "The Man Who Came to Dinner," legendary comedian Jimmy Durante tickled wartime moviegoers in a madcap number called "Did You Ever Have the Feeling That You Wanted to Stay.'" Jimmy's seated at the piano, and the musical twist is that he doesn't know if he's coming or going. The bantam funnyman keeps bouncing to his feet and donning his stetson as if to leave, then sitting back down shedding the hat like he's staying. While doing his yo-yo routine, he's thumping the keys and trilling, "Did you ever have the feelin' that you wanted to go, but still have the feelin' that you wanted to stay. Go or stay, stay or go, start to go again and change your mind again!"