Samsung Galaxy Week deals feature the Galaxy S21 series and more

By Samuel Martinez
pocketnow.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWell, Prime Day is over, but that doesn’t mean that we will stop getting great deals. If you head over to Samsung.com, you will see that there’s an ongoing Galaxy Week sales event that features tons of great devices with incredible savings. First up, we have the Samsung Galaxy S21 series getting up to $700 savings after an eligible trade-in. This means you can get the vanilla variant for $100, the Galaxy S21+ for $300, and the Galaxy S21 Ultra for $500.

