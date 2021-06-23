Diageo Regulatory News (DGE)

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on DGE. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 3,700 ($48.34) target price on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Diageo from GBX 3,250 ($42.46) to GBX 3,540 ($46.25) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) target price on shares of Diageo in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 2,700 ($35.28) target price on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Diageo from GBX 4,000 ($52.26) to GBX 4,200 ($54.87) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 3,574 ($46.69).