Stocks

Diageo Regulatory News (DGE)

Life Style Extra
 9 days ago

Diageo plc ('Diageo') announces today that it has purchased 84,709 of its ordinary shares of 28 101/108 pence each on the London Stock Exchange and other recognised investment exchanges from UBS AG London Branch as follows. Such purchase was effected pursuant to instructions issued by Diageo on 12 May 2021, as announced on 12 May 2021:

Stocksmodernreaders.com

Diageo (LON:DGE) Given a GBX 3,800 Price Target at UBS Group

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on DGE. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 3,700 ($48.34) target price on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Diageo from GBX 3,250 ($42.46) to GBX 3,540 ($46.25) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) target price on shares of Diageo in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 2,700 ($35.28) target price on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Diageo from GBX 4,000 ($52.26) to GBX 4,200 ($54.87) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 3,574 ($46.69).
StocksStreetInsider.com

Issue of Equity

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Octopus AIM VCT plc (the "Company") announces that 45,644 Ordinary Shares of 1p each were issued and allotted on 1 July 2021 at a price of 132.8p per share, equivalent to the current NAV.
StocksShareCast

Share BuyBack and Cancellation

VietNam Holding Limited announces that on 02 July 2021, it purchased 71,734 ordinary shares of par value $1 each ("Ordinary Shares") in the Company at an average price of 263.23 pence per Ordinary Share. All Ordinary Shares repurchased by the Company under VNH's share repurchase programme are to be cancelled...
StocksLife Style Extra

Share Price Information for Bidstack Group (BIDS)

Bidstack Group Plc (AIM: BIDS), the native in-game advertising group, announces that, further to the Company's announcement this morning in relation to its proposed Fundraise, it has now published a circular (incorporating a notice convening a general meeting) on its website www.bidstack.com. The Circular will also be posted to shareholders today.
Cancerdallassun.com

Angle PLC announces Issue of Equity

GUILDFORD, UK / ACCESSWIRE / July 2, 2021 / ANGLE plc (AIM:AGL OTCQX:ANPCY), a world-leading liquid biopsy company, announces that following the exercise of employee options, it has issued and allotted 48,333 new Ordinary shares of £0.10 each ('New Ordinary Shares') in the Company. The New Ordinary Shares rank pari passu with the existing Ordinary shares in the Company.
StocksLife Style Extra

Share Price Information for Watchstone Grp (WTG)

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings. An acquisition or disposal of voting rights; An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments. 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation. Name. Polygon Global Partners LLP. City of registered office (if applicable) Country of registered office (if applicable) GB. Name.
Financial ReportsShareCast

BH Global Limited - Conversion of Securities (May 2021)

BH Global Limited (the "Company") (a closed-ended investment scheme established as a company with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 48555) (Classified Regulated Information, under DTR 6 Annex 1 Section 2.5) Following the publication on 25 June 2021 of the final month-end net asset values for...
MarketsShareCast

Third Point Investors Ltd - Transaction in Own Shares

(A closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 47161) LEI Number: 549300WXTCG65AQ7V644 Renewal Date- 02/10/2021. The Board of Third Point Investors Limited (the “Company”) announces that it has purchased the following number of ordinary shares of $0.01 each in the capital of the Company (the “Ordinary Shares”) in accordance with the Company’s share repurchase programme detailed below.
BusinessShareCast

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Plc - Issue of Equity

LEI - 5493003B7ETS1JEDPF59. The Company announces that 110,000 Ordinary shares of 5p each were today issued by the Company at a price of 938.10 pence per share which represented a premium to net asset value. The new Ordinary shares will rank pari passu with the existing shares and trade on the London Stock Exchange's main market for listed securities. This allotment of new shares is being made to satisfy market demand and is made under the Company’s annual issuance authority and from its existing general purpose block listing.
BusinessLife Style Extra

Liontrust halts ESG trust IPO as initial issue misses funding target

(Alliance News) - Liontrust Asset Management PLC on Friday cancelled the launch of an ESG fund, as an initial issue of shares failed to meet a minimum fundraising amount. Liontrust ESG Trust PLC had announced on May 7 its plan for an initial public offering on the main market of the London Stock Exchange. It had looked to raise GBP150 million in an initial issue, to invest in a portfolio of 25 to 35 sustainable companies around the world.
Financial ReportsLife Style Extra

IN BRIEF: Oilex finds CFO from Star Energy after CEO appointment

Oilex Ltd - Australian oil and gas exploration and production company - Names Colin Judd as new chief financial, effective Thursday. Mark Bolton, the current CFO, will continue as a non-executive director and company secretary. In 1999, Judd joined Star Energy Ltd, a UK onshore operator of 25 oil and...
Financial Reportsdallassun.com

ATLAS Mara Limited Announces Halt in Trading & Upcoming Reporting

Suspension of listing of shares (halt trading) and upcoming reporting. TORTOLA, BRITISH VIRGIN ISLANDS / ACCESSWIRE / July 1, 2021 / Consistent with the delay in Atlas Mara Limited (the 'Company') publishing its annual report and accounts due to the ongoing strategic review and engagement with the creditors of the group, the Company has requested that its ordinary shares be temporarily suspended ('halt trading') from the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and from trading on the London Stock Exchange with effect from 7:30 a.m. on 1 July 2021. This request has been granted, and accordingly the Company's ordinary shares will be suspended from the Official List and will halt trading on the London Stock Exchange from such time until such time as the financial results are published.
Businessalbuquerqueexpress.com

Ferguson PLC Announces Total Voting Rights

WOKINGHAM, UK / ACCESSWIRE / July 1, 2021 / In accordance with DTR 5.6.1, the Company hereby notifies the following:. The Company's issued share capital as at June 30, 2021 consisted of 232,171,182 ordinary shares of 10 pence each ('Ordinary Shares'), of which 9,430,472 Ordinary Shares were held in treasury as at the date of this disclosure. The voting rights of treasury shares are automatically suspended.
StocksLife Style Extra

Dividend Declaration

JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV. The Directors of JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV (the "Company") wish to announce the following dividends which are ex dividend as of the 08 July 2021, record date as of the 09 July 2021 & payment date is the 06 August 2021:. Share Class Description. ISIN. JPM...
Businessdallassun.com

Gamesys Group PLC announces Block Listing Return

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / July 1, 2021 / Gamesys Group plc (the 'Company') (LSE:GYS)(OTC PINK:JKPTF) (Note: Italicised terms have the same meaning as given in the Listing Rules.) Block Listing Return. Date: 01 July 2021. (Note: Italicised terms have the same meaning as given in the Listing Rules.) Block...
BusinessLife Style Extra

Gabelli Value Plus+ Trust

Gabelli Value Plus+ Trust (UK): Voluntary Liquidation. FTSE Russell notes the proposed voluntary liquidation of Gabelli Value Plus+ Trust (UK, BTLJYS4, FTSE SmallCap Index) whereby, subject to shareholder approval, the listing of the company's shares on the London Stock Exchange will be cancelled. The appointed liquidators will subsequently work with Gabelli Value Plus+ Trust to realise the remaining investments and distribute proceeds to shareholders, which could take some time to complete.
Energy Industrydallassun.com

i3 Energy PLC announces Result of AGM

EASTLEIGH, UK / ACCESSWIRE / July 1, 2021 / i3 Energy plc (AIM:I3E)(TSX:ITE),i3 Energy plc, an independent oil and gas company with assets and operations in the UK, notes that at its annual general meeting (AGM) held on 30 June 2021, all resolutions were duly passed. Shareholder questions that were submitted to the Board in advance of the AGM care of Camarco have been answered and will be posted to i3's website at: https://i3.energy/invetor-relations/shareholder-faqs/
MarketsLife Style Extra

London midday: Stocks gain as sterling falls after Bailey comments

(Sharecast News) - London stocks were off earlier highs but still in the black by midday on Thursday, helped along by well-received updates from the likes of AB Foods and Aveva, as investors mulled the latest UK manufacturing data. The FTSE 100 was up 0.6% at 7,076.79, while sterling was...
MarketsLife Style Extra

Share Price Information for Sound Energy (SOU)

("Sound Energy" or the "Company") Sound Energy, the Moroccan focused upstream gas company, announces, in accordance with the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, the following information as at 30 June 2021. Ordinary shares of 1p each ("Ordinary Shares") 1,468,551,297. 1. 1,468,551,297. No Ordinary Shares are held in...