Zanesville, OH

Terry Lee Lewellen

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTerry Lee Lewellen, 77, of Zanesville, died at 1:00 A.M. on Tuesday, June 22, 2021 at Alter Care of Zanesville. He was born June 15, 1944, in Zanesville, a son of the late Robert and Catherine “Betty” (Robbins) Lewellen. He was a Sergeant in the United States Army serving during the Vietnam War with 101st Airborne Division. He was awarded the Bronze Star for Heroism, Vietnam Service Medal with two Bronze Service Stars, the Army Commendation Medal, Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal, and the National Defense Service Medal.

