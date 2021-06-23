2022 Infiniti QX60 Debuts As All-New Lincoln Aviator Rival
Infiniti has developed a reputation in recent years for staying the course, oftentimes letting its aging models soldier on with few changes. That won’t be the case with the 2022 Infiniti QX60, however, which represents an all-new, three-row luxury crossover with fresh styling inside and out, as well as a host of luxury and technology features that will help the new QX60 better compete with its rivals, which includes the Lincoln Aviator.fordauthority.com