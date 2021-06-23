2022 Infiniti QX60 Debuts As All-New Lincoln Aviator Rival

A new Infiniti QX60 SUV will enter a crowded market by the end of the year. Only the 3.5-liter V6 is carried over, everything else is new. Fully endorsed by Kate Hudson. After months of camo shots and teasers, Infiniti finally pulled the cover off its coming QX60 three-row luxury crossover for all the world to see. It even had help in the launch from “Hollywood movie star” Kate Hudson, who was in a video about the Q that should be out about the time you’re reading this. So if Kate Hudson drives one (at least she did in the video) it’s got to be cool, right?