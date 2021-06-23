Africa Opp. Regulatory News (AOF)

(Alliance News) - The following is a round-up of updates by London-listed companies, issued on Wednesday and not separately reported by Alliance News:. Topps Tiles PLC - Leicestershire-based tile retailer - Says retail like-for-like sales up 13% on two years earlier in 13 weeks to June 26. In 11 weeks to June 26, a period without any restrictions, sales up 19%. In two weeks to April 10, when there were trading curbs, sales down 17%. "I'm encouraged by the strength of the group's performance in the third quarter, following the lifting of trading restrictions in mid-April. Building on the initial recovery we reported at the time of our interim results, our Retail sales strengthened further over the balance of the period," Chief Executive Officer Rob Parker says.