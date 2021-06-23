Cancel
Africa Opp. Regulatory News (AOF)

 8 days ago

Africa Opportunity Fund Limited (the "Company") Africa Opportunity Fund Limited (SFS: AOF) announces that as at close of business on 18 June 2021, its estimated net asset value per ordinary share was US $1.089. For further information please contact:. Africa Opportunity Fund Limited. Francis Daniels. Tel: +2711 684 1528. Liberum...

Watchstone Grp Share News

Watchstone Grp Share News

IN BRIEF: Polygon Global makes mandatory takeover offer for Watchstone. TRADING UPDATES: Superdry optimistic; Virgin Wines toasts demand surge. IN BRIEF: Watchstone plans AQSE entry as it pursues litigation assets. UK TRADING UPDATE SUMMARY: Sensyne App Used In Oxford Covid Study. UK Shareholder Meetings Calendar - Next 7 Days. UK...
Final Announcement Released

Final Announcement Released

This is the end of day message for the RNS system Thursday 01 July 2021.
Public HealthLife Style Extra

Sodexo wins UK deal for more COVID-19 test centres

And mobile COVID-19 testing centres in the UK in a deal that it. said could be worth 404 million pounds ($557 million). provider of such testing centres. testing centres as part of the industry-wide effort to tackle. Ireland's healthcare business. * U.S. equity indexes slightly higher; S&P 500 out front*...
MarketsLife Style Extra

London open: Slights gains ahead of US non-farm payrolls data

(Sharecast News) - UK stocks have started the session on the front foot ahead of the release of the monthly US non-farm payrolls report later in the session. As of 0917 BST, the FTSE 100 was adding 0.27% or 19.09 points to 7,144.19. The FTSE 250 meanwhile was up 0.35%...
BusinessLife Style Extra

Liontrust halts ESG trust IPO as initial issue misses funding target

(Alliance News) - Liontrust Asset Management PLC on Friday cancelled the launch of an ESG fund, as an initial issue of shares failed to meet a minimum fundraising amount. Liontrust ESG Trust PLC had announced on May 7 its plan for an initial public offering on the main market of the London Stock Exchange. It had looked to raise GBP150 million in an initial issue, to invest in a portfolio of 25 to 35 sustainable companies around the world.
StocksLife Style Extra

LONDON MARKET MIDDAY: Stocks edge higher ahead of US jobs report

(Alliance News) - Stock prices in London were slightly higher at midday on Friday as investors look ahead trepidatiously to the US jobs report for June at 1330 BST, while GlaxoSmithKline leapt to the defence of its under-fire chief executive. Economists expect US nonfarm payrolls to rise by 690,000 in...
Financial ReportsLife Style Extra

IN BRIEF: Oilex finds CFO from Star Energy after CEO appointment

Oilex Ltd - Australian oil and gas exploration and production company - Names Colin Judd as new chief financial, effective Thursday. Mark Bolton, the current CFO, will continue as a non-executive director and company secretary. In 1999, Judd joined Star Energy Ltd, a UK onshore operator of 25 oil and...
MarketsLife Style Extra

Share Price Information for Sound Energy (SOU)

("Sound Energy" or the "Company") Sound Energy, the Moroccan focused upstream gas company, announces, in accordance with the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, the following information as at 30 June 2021. Ordinary shares of 1p each ("Ordinary Shares") 1,468,551,297. 1. 1,468,551,297. No Ordinary Shares are held in...
Interim Report & Accounts

Interim Report & Accounts

IShares II Public Limited Company - Publication of Interim Report and Accounts. iShares II plc has submitted its Interim Report and Accounts for the period ended 30th April 2021 to the National Storage Mechanism as required by the FCA Rules. An electronic copy of the Interim Report and Accounts is...
Publication of Accounts

Publication of Accounts

IShares plc has submitted its Accounts for the period ended 28th February 2021 to the National Storage Mechanism as required by the FCA Rules. An electronic copy of the Annual Report and Accounts is available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism and available to download from the iShares website http://www.ishares.com. FURTHER INFORMATION.
Financial ReportsLife Style Extra

BOUSSARD & GAVAUDAN HOLDING LIMITED (EUR) : Transaction in Own Shares

BOUSSARD & GAVAUDAN HOLDING LIMITED (EUR) : Transaction in Own Shares. BOUSSARD & GAVAUDAN HOLDING LIMITED June 2021 TRANSACTION IN OWN SECURITIES ACTIVITY REPORT1. The Company announces that pursuant to the general authority granted by shareholders of the Company on 28 May 2019 to make market purchases of its own Ordinary shares, it repurchased 200,000 Euro shares in June 2021.
Urban Lo Share News (SHED)

Urban Lo Share News (SHED)

(Alliance News) - The following is a round-up of updates by London-listed companies, issued on Wednesday and not separately reported by Alliance News:. Topps Tiles PLC - Leicestershire-based tile retailer - Says retail like-for-like sales up 13% on two years earlier in 13 weeks to June 26. In 11 weeks to June 26, a period without any restrictions, sales up 19%. In two weeks to April 10, when there were trading curbs, sales down 17%. "I'm encouraged by the strength of the group's performance in the third quarter, following the lifting of trading restrictions in mid-April. Building on the initial recovery we reported at the time of our interim results, our Retail sales strengthened further over the balance of the period," Chief Executive Officer Rob Parker says.
Financial Reportsdallassun.com

ATLAS Mara Limited Announces Halt in Trading & Upcoming Reporting

Suspension of listing of shares (halt trading) and upcoming reporting. TORTOLA, BRITISH VIRGIN ISLANDS / ACCESSWIRE / July 1, 2021 / Consistent with the delay in Atlas Mara Limited (the 'Company') publishing its annual report and accounts due to the ongoing strategic review and engagement with the creditors of the group, the Company has requested that its ordinary shares be temporarily suspended ('halt trading') from the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and from trading on the London Stock Exchange with effect from 7:30 a.m. on 1 July 2021. This request has been granted, and accordingly the Company's ordinary shares will be suspended from the Official List and will halt trading on the London Stock Exchange from such time until such time as the financial results are published.
Ferguson PLC Announces Total Voting Rights

Ferguson PLC Announces Total Voting Rights

WOKINGHAM, UK / ACCESSWIRE / July 1, 2021 / In accordance with DTR 5.6.1, the Company hereby notifies the following:. The Company's issued share capital as at June 30, 2021 consisted of 232,171,182 ordinary shares of 10 pence each ('Ordinary Shares'), of which 9,430,472 Ordinary Shares were held in treasury as at the date of this disclosure. The voting rights of treasury shares are automatically suspended.
Businessclevelandstar.com

Gamesys Group PLC announces Block Listing Return

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / July 1, 2021 / Gamesys Group plc (the 'Company') (LSE:GYS)(OTC PINK:JKPTF) (Note: Italicised terms have the same meaning as given in the Listing Rules.) Block Listing Return. Date: 01 July 2021. (Note: Italicised terms have the same meaning as given in the Listing Rules.) Block...
Viralgen increases its manufacturing capacity

Viralgen increases its manufacturing capacity

Viralgen increases its manufacturing capacity with the opening of a new facility for commercial production. San Sebastian / Donostia. 30/06/21. Viralgen, the first company in Spain to specialize in the production of AAV gene therapy, celebrates the opening of a significant expansion of their manufacturing capability in the Basque Country today. The inauguration was attended by the President of the Basque Government, Iñigo Urkullu, and the Minister of Science and Innovation, Pedro Duque.