Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Family Relationships

Delusional Mom Fuming When Kids Won't Celebrate Father's Day With Jerk Step-Dad

By Mayarey
Posted by 
Cheezburger
Cheezburger
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Father's Day can be a tricky holiday when your parents are separated and you may have more than one father. And considering 50% of marriages end in divorce, this is not an uncommon issue. Luckily there are many ways to make it work. First of all, Father's Day always hits on the weekend, so you can split up the weekend and dedicate one day to eat one. Or you can split up the day, really it should all be up to the children, and who they view as father figures in their life. Blood isn't the ultimate bonder in life, there are plenty of children who very much look up to their step-fathers or non-biological fathers. But every situation is different, and you can't make your children call a random man in their lives 'Dad.' Sorry sh*tty step-dads of the world, the title can't be forced, it's something you earn.

cheezburger.com
Community Policy
Cheezburger

Cheezburger

Brooklyn, NY
24K+
Followers
15K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

The Cheezburger Network, known for some of the top procrastination sites on the web, including I Can Has Cheezburger?, FAIL Blog, and Memebase, is one of the earliest drivers behind the massive explosion of Memes and related Internet Culture.

 https://www.cheezburger.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fathers#Marriages
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Reddit
News Break
Society
News Break
Relationships
News Break
Family Relationships
Related
MusicPosted by
NBC News

Dads join forces to celebrate Father's Day with viral song

With Father's Day approaching, it's time to celebrate Dad — the lovable guy who mows the lawn in hideous plaid shirts and occasionally comes close to burning the house down when he grills. Parody video maker Penn Holderness created a dad anthem with the help of a few of his...
Family RelationshipsSentinel & Enterprise

A dad’s Father’s Day gift to his kids: Being present

Every June, dads across the country receive an array of gifts from their children on Father’s Day. Whether it is an eccentric homemade card, or a Popsicle stick picture frame, or a tie that will be worn in public once (maybe), or the coveted World’s Best Dad coffee mug or trophy, a child will proudly give this sentiment of their love watching joyfully as it’s opened.
CelebrationsPosted by
Amomama

Best Dad Jokes to Celebrate Upcoming Father's Day

This Sunday, we celebrate the fathers and male figures in our lives who’ve shaped who we’ve become. To honor them, we’ve compiled a few dad jokes to celebrate the day. June 20, 2021, is officially the day to celebrate Father’s Day. To pay tribute to the special day, we’ve put together some jokes that fit the profile of what is called “dad jokes.”
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

Father's Day 2021 Round Up: How Drake, Kid Cudi & Other Dads Are Celebrating

Families all across the United States are observing Father's Day today (June 20). The annual holiday is celebrated on the third Sunday of each June and honors fathers, celebrating fatherhood, paternal bonds, and the overall influence of father figures in society. Thus, tributes to and by some of hip hop's most famous fathers and children alike have been in full effect. While some rappers penned tributes for their own fathers, others were honored by members of their families.
CelebrationsWXII 12

Here are more than 40 of the best Father's Day puns that dad won't be able to resist

You know every single one of your father's best dad jokes, and, as much you don't want to, you giggle at even the worst of them. Because, at the end of the day, absolutely nothing can make you smile quite like your dad's lighthearted antics. While sharing some heartfelt Father's Day quotes with him on Father's Day is always a great idea, using some so-bad-they're-great Father's Day puns will probably be even more appreciated by the funny guy who raised you.
Family Relationshipsprescottenews.com

Opinion – A Dad’s Father’s Day Gift to His Kids: Being Present

Every June, dads across the country receive an array of gifts from their children on Father’s Day. Whether it is an eccentric homemade card, or a Popsicle stick picture frame, or a tie that will be worn in public once (maybe), or the coveted World’s Best Dad coffee mug or trophy, a child will proudly give this sentiment of their love watching joyfully as it’s opened.
Tampa, FLBay News 9

Tampa nonprofit celebrates dads and sons for Father's Day

TAMPA, Fla. — On this Father’s Day weekend, a Tampa nonprofit is celebrating the men and boys who are there for each other. BUBBA Inc. is a nonprofit that provides tutoring and mentoring to youth in Tampa. They held one of their signature events for Father’s Day, Father 2 Son...
Chicago, ILNY Daily News

Happy Father’s Day, Mom

Alas, Father’s Day, that most awkward of contrived American holidays. A time when searching for the right card is an unwelcome descent into a past, a past perhaps better left unexamined or scribbled within the notes and doodles of one’s current therapist. Mom’s ashes rest on my battered black trunk,...
Video GamesPosted by
PC Gamer

Here are the videogame dads celebrating Father's Day today

Dad games have been in vogue for a while, long enough that we've even seen their successors, daughter games, after them. Think Dishonored 2, or… every season of Telltale's The Walking Dead after the first. Either way, dad-and-offspring is enough of a genre that there are a number of Father's Day game dad tributes out there today:
Denver, CODenver Post

Get Cooking: What kids can cook for Dad this Father’s Day

OK, kiddos, Sunday, June 20, is Father’s Day. Time for you to cook for Pops, the Old Man, Daddy, Papí, Father, Papa. Maybe you’ll need some helping hands from Mom (or Mother, Mamí, Mommy …) or an older sib, but turning the chairs at the table so he’s sitting down for your food is your cooking gift to him.
Family Relationshipselizabethton.com

A tribute to dads on Father’s Day

Sometimes, Father’s Day can feel like an afterthought. It comes a month after Mother’s Day. But, fathers are just as important as mothers. It takes both to make a productive home, and as an ever-increasing body of research shows, fatherhood plays a crucial role in the success and happiness of children.
Family Relationshipsgoodmenproject.com

I Lost My Dad at 14. On Father’s Day, I Celebrate Rediscovering Him as I Age.

My father died when I was fourteen. It was sudden in that no one saw it coming, but maybe we should have. He was angry. Short of breath. He snuck cigarettes behind the shed. Gardening wore him out and though capable of long conversations about art and his willingness to build strange contraptions in his woodshop, his patience was short and thin and easily bruised. He was forty-nine when he died.
Celebrationsthebeatdfw.com

Here’s How Your Favorite Famous Dads Celebrated Father’s Day

After a number of colorful Juneteenth events took over the nation on Saturday, the weekend celebrations continued as Father’s Day images flooded the web. Some chose to step out and spend the day amongst the people, while other dads opted to keep things close to home – cherishing the love and admiration that can only be experienced amongst family.