Delusional Mom Fuming When Kids Won't Celebrate Father's Day With Jerk Step-Dad

Father's Day can be a tricky holiday when your parents are separated and you may have more than one father. And considering 50% of marriages end in divorce, this is not an uncommon issue. Luckily there are many ways to make it work. First of all, Father's Day always hits on the weekend, so you can split up the weekend and dedicate one day to eat one. Or you can split up the day, really it should all be up to the children, and who they view as father figures in their life. Blood isn't the ultimate bonder in life, there are plenty of children who very much look up to their step-fathers or non-biological fathers. But every situation is different, and you can't make your children call a random man in their lives 'Dad.' Sorry sh*tty step-dads of the world, the title can't be forced, it's something you earn.