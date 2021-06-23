Marcia Blotzer: Nichols' Laura Nyros column connects with fans

I just came across this wonderful article by John Nichols about Laura Nyros song “Christmas and the Beads of Sweat” and how remarkable and on-point it was then and now. I fell in love with her when I was 17 back in 1968. I saw her in D.C., the Michigan Woman’s festival and in The 8x10 theatre in Baltimore where I grew up. She is my all-time favorite singer songwriter. Her songs and her life journey influenced me and the way I thought about love, war and politics. I made love with my girlfriend to her songs, which were overwhelming. Her musical range was stunning at the time.