2021 Ford Bronco Hardtop Customers Under Temporary Communications Blackout
With 2021 Ford Bronco production underway at the Ford Michigan Assembly Plant, some customers are already taking delivery of their shiny new SUVs. However, many order holders are still waiting, particularly Ford Bronco hardtop customers. Now, as Ford Authority has learned from sources familiar with Ford’s product plans, the company has decided to put a temporary hold on automated communications regarding Ford Bronco hardtop models.fordauthority.com