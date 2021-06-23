2021 Ford Bronco Hardtop Customers Under Temporary Communications Blackout

Faced with the choice of which of the many trim levels to pilot on the paved-road portion of our much-anticipated first drive in the new Ford Bronco, we went straight for one with the knobby, 35-inch mud-terrain tires that come as part of the optional Sasquatch package. While that might seem counterintuitive, we had full faith that the Bronco would be plenty capable off-road. What we really wanted to know is just how compromised it is on the road, so we figured we might as well start with the variant that makes the most sacrifices for street use.