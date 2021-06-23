Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

2021 Ford Bronco Hardtop Customers Under Temporary Communications Blackout

By Brett Foote
fordauthority.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith 2021 Ford Bronco production underway at the Ford Michigan Assembly Plant, some customers are already taking delivery of their shiny new SUVs. However, many order holders are still waiting, particularly Ford Bronco hardtop customers. Now, as Ford Authority has learned from sources familiar with Ford’s product plans, the company has decided to put a temporary hold on automated communications regarding Ford Bronco hardtop models.

fordauthority.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ford Bronco#Communications Blackout#Broncos#Hardtop#Ford Authority#Tow Package#Map
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Ford
News Break
Cars
Related
Carsfordauthority.com

2022 Ford Maverick Reservations Total 36K One Week After Reveal

It’s only been roughly a week since the 2022 Ford Maverick was revealed with some rather impressive numbers – including pricing and fuel economy that’s on par with compact cars. Breaking back into the compact pickup truck market was always a bit of a risk after most all automakers – including Ford – abandoned it years ago, but if the number of early 2022 Ford Maverick reservations are any indication, it seems to be paying off already.
Buying Carsfordauthority.com

One Owner 1990 Ford Aerostar XLT With Under 20k Miles Up For Auction

It’s rare to see a family truckster in like-new condition 30 years after it left the assembly plant. Such utilitarian daily drivers are often put through the ringer of everyday life, hauling people and possessions, typically without regard for minimizing mileage, wear and tear. They do live on, in pictures or memories, but once their purpose has been served, sometimes for a few owners, the next stop is generally a scrapyard.
Carsfordauthority.com

Gorilla Glass Windshields Coming For Jeep Wrangler, Gladiator, But What About The Ford Bronco?

Stone chips and cracked windshields are a nemesis for vehicle owners of all kinds, but they’re even more worrisome for Jeep owners, apparently. Some believe Jeep Wrangler and Gladiator models are more prone to broken windshields thanks to their upright position, while off-roading certainly doesn’t help in that regard, either. But it appears that help is on the way, as Jeep is reportedly allowing owners to order Gorilla Glass windshields, according to Mopar Insiders.
Carsfordauthority.com

2021 Ford Bronco Owner’s Manual May Not Have Revealed PHEV After All

Earlier this month, Ford Authority reported on an interesting revelation found in the 2021 Ford Bronco owner’s manual. As we discovered, there is a section titled “Hybrid Battery Systems” that seemed to confirm that a plug-in hybrid version of the Ford Bronco exists. However, as it turns out, this may not be the case. A Ford Authority analysis of various 2021 MY vehicle manuals indicates that this inclusion may have been a printing error on Ford’s part.
CarsNY Daily News

Ford starts shipping new Bronco, filling 125K orders

The Bronco has finally been released into the wild. “The Broncos are out of the gates, out of the corral,” Erik Williams, Ford plant manager at Michigan Assembly Plant in Wayne, told a handful of reporters on Monday during a tour. Take a step back in time: This bestselling SUV...
Carsnaplesillustrated.com

New Ford Bronco Sport is Ready to Play

Let me clear-up a thing or two about this year’s hottest newcomer, Ford’s reimagined Bronco. Firstly, the version I’m driving here, isn’t the highly-anticipated Bronco ultimate off-roader, the one that will lock horns with Jeep’s go-anywhere Wrangler. That version comes with removable doors, rock-crushing tires, and an old-school, ladder-frame chassis...
CarsPosted by
MotorBiscuit

The 2022 Ford Maverick Just Copied This Part of the Ford Bronco Sport

There’s no doubt that automakers borrow things from each other. If someone comes up with a new trend consumers are raving about, it won’t be long before other automakers are incorporating it into their lineup. It’s been suggested that Ford incorporates other automakers’ ideas into its vehicles, but the American automaker also likes to borrow from its own vehicles, and that’s what happened with the Ford Maverick.
CarsPosted by
Motor1.com

Ford Bronco Badlands Looks Bad To The Bone On 37-Inch Tires

It’s been nearly a year-long wait for the earliest Ford Bronco reservation holders, but production is underway and models are finally headed to dealerships. That’s a long time to think about various wheel/tire upgrades, and this new video from Town and Country TV answers a question we suspect many Bronco buyers are asking. Will 37-inch tires fit under the off-roader? The answer is yes, but there’s a bit more to it than that.
Buying Carsfordauthority.com

2005 Ford Excursion With 12K Miles Sells For A Whopping $70K At Auction

It’s no secret that the used car market is red hot, hitting another all-time high just last month. This has trickled down to the collector car market as well, with cash-flush folks rushing out to auctions and other for sale sites and plunking down big money for everything from classic cars to vintage Ford Bronco models, the latter of which have skyrocketed in value in recent years. But some modern classics, like this 2005 Ford Excursion, are hopping on that proverbial train as well.
Carsfoxwilmington.com

Jeep tries to stomp on Ford Bronco with new Wrangler Xtreme Recon SUV

Jeep is launching a new variation of the Wrangler to claim all of the best-in-class off-roading benchmark dimensions just as the first 2021 Ford Broncos begin to roll into dealerships. The Jeep Wrangler Xtreme recon is the most off-road capable version of the SUV. (Jeep) The Xtreme Recon package is...
CarsPosted by
thedrive

Hundreds of Ford Broncos Are Ready to Ship

The one you ordered might be on its way soon; then again, it's hard to say. You've probably heard that 2021 Ford Bronco production is, at long last, underway. Select models are being built first since the Blue Oval automaker is still fighting a slew of supply chain issues, and it's because of that and unexpectedly high demand for certain packages that some order holders will be waiting for their Bronco longer than the rest.
RetailPosted by
SlashGear

Ford Bronco production cut as F-150, Maverick and more see factory delays

Ford is hitting pause on Bronco production, part of a range-spanning delay which will see F-150, Ranger, and Explorer manufacturing disrupted in July and August 2021. The automaker has already been forced to adjust production earlier in the year over semiconductor shortages, and today announced further bottlenecks that could hamper supplies of its most popular cars and trucks.
Carsfordauthority.com

Ford Super Duty SuperCrew Trucks Spotted With AV Hardware

Back in April, Ford announced that its new hands-free highway driver-assist system – BlueCruise – would launch in the 2021 Ford F-150 and 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E later this year. Shortly thereafter, Ford Authority exclusively reported that a similar system – now known as Lincoln ActiveGlide – would also be available in the refreshed 2022 Lincoln Navigator. Now, Ford Authority has spotted a pair of Ford Super Duty SuperCrew trucks driving around wearing AV (autonomous vehicle) hardware, used for hands-free driving technology.
CarsPosted by
InsideHook

With the Success of the Revived Bronco, Is the Splash Next for Ford?

From 1994 through 1998, people buying the Ford Ranger had a number of options to choose between — including a trim package known as the Splash. As Rob Emslie wrote earlier this year at Jalopnik, this included a fiberglass cargo bed, “a monochromatic paint scheme, some very ’90s ‘Splash’ graphics on the fenders and doors and a slightly lower ride height.” Still, the brand name is a pretty enticing one, and it sounds like we might be hearing more of it in the near future.
CarsJalopnik

The 2021 Ford Bronco Is The Compromised Off-Road Beast You Dreamed It Would Be

The 2021 Ford Bronco is sensational, and that’s coming from a life-long Jeep lover and former Jeep Wrangler engineer. Ford’s new SUV offers similar absurd off-road capability and roof-off fun as the current alpha predator — the Jeep Wrangler — and even offers some handling advantages. But the Bronco’s off-road capability and styling come with significant compromises. Here’s what I thought of the vehicle after a few hours behind the wheel.
CarsCAR AND DRIVER

2021 Ford Bronco Is as Refined as It Is Rugged

Faced with the choice of which of the many trim levels to pilot on the paved-road portion of our much-anticipated first drive in the new Ford Bronco, we went straight for one with the knobby, 35-inch mud-terrain tires that come as part of the optional Sasquatch package. While that might seem counterintuitive, we had full faith that the Bronco would be plenty capable off-road. What we really wanted to know is just how compromised it is on the road, so we figured we might as well start with the variant that makes the most sacrifices for street use.
Buying Carsautotrader.com

2021 Ford Bronco: Choosing the Right Trim

You’ve waited a long time for the new 2021 Ford Bronco, and you’re ready to order. However, with seven trim levels and four packages to choose from, where do you begin?. A good place to start is knowing what you want to use your Bronco for. Are you a hardcore off-road junkie? Is driving off-road something completely new to you? Do you prefer a little luxury in your car that you can still get dirty? We’ve got some answers for you.