Ford Motor Company Is Fourth Most Patriotic Brand In U.S., According To Study

Ford Motor Company is always quick to remind us that it assembles more vehicles and employs more workers in the U.S. than any other automaker, which, along with its stellar COVID-19 response, has also made it one of the most trusted companies in the U.S. So perhaps it shouldn’t come as a surprise that Ford also finished as the fourth most patriotic brand in the U.S. in Brand Keys’ 2021 Most Patriotic Brands in America study.