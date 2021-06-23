Cancel
Motorsports

Gordon to leave Fox Sports booth for daily role at Hendrick

By JENNA FRYER AP Auto Racing Writer
Derrick
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Jeff Gordon will leave the Fox Sports booth to take a daily role at Hendrick Motorsports as vice chairman and the second-ranking team official to majority owner Rick Hendrick. Wednesday's announcement positions the four-time champion and Hall of Famer to one day succeed the 71-year-old Hendrick...

Jeff Gordon
Rick Hendrick
#Fox Sports#Vice Chairman#Ap
