Sunny Chan’s ‘Table For Six’ Joins Edko’s Cannes Menu

By Patrick Frater
Variety
 8 days ago
“Table for Six,” an ensemble comedy directed by and starring Sunny Chan, has joined the Cannes Market and pre-Cannes sales slate of Hong Kong’s Edko Films. The setup is a familiar one: family gatherings gone wrong. In “Table For Six” big brother Dai (Dayo Wong) nothing is more satisfying than dining with his two younger half-siblings (Louis Cheung and Peter Chan). But when Dai’s old flame (Stephy Tang) shows up as his brother’s girlfriend, kitchen nightmare strikes and it’s up to his part-time girlfriend (Lim Min-chen) to bring the boiling situation back down to a simmer.

