2020 Parolees Recap: Who was paroled in ZIP Code 60018?
There were 10 offenders released on parole during 2020 who live near Illinois ZIP Code 60018, according to Illinois Department of Corrections data obtained by North Cook News. The data shows eight men and two women were released in the Des Plaines zip code. The median age of the parolees was 39. The youngest parolee was a 23-year-old man convicted of a crime involving drugs in 2019, and the oldest was a 58-year-old woman convicted of a crime against a person in 2019.northcooknews.com