Florida Man Pulls Gun On Police Chiefs Daughter At Starbucks Over Cream Cheese

A Florida man allegedly pulled a gun out on a Starbucks worker after noticing his bagel was missing cream cheese. The employee is the daughter of the Miami Gardens City police chief.

Local 10 News reported the man, who was identified as Omar Wright, 38, got angry at a Starbucks drive-thru window, when he realized he was missing cream cheese.

According to reports, Wright returned to the window and screamed at the Starbucks employee because of the missing cream cheese. When she asked whether he’d paid for it, police say that’s when Wright pulled out a gun.

Chief Delma Noel-Pratt told CBS4 that the incident was traumatizing for her 23-year-old daughter. The Starbucks employee/chief’s daughter told authorities that although Wright didn’t point the gun at her, she was fearful nonetheless.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EStJU_0adGy69x00
Miami Gardens City Police Chief Delma Noel-Pratt

“She felt in fear of her life,” Noel-Pratt said. “It was upsetting to me to know that someone would go to that extreme not having cream cheese on his bagel.”

According to the arrest report, Wright denied threatening Noel-Pratt’s daughter. Rather, he said he grabbed onto his gun because it was coming out of his pocket.

Wright was arrested on Thursday in connection with the incident on charges that include aggravated assault and armed robbery. He was being held on a $10,000 bond.

