Good laptops don't come cheap, but if you're on a tight budget, then one way to bag a decent one for an affordable price is by purchasing a factory refurbished model. Retailers like Amazon and eBay offer a great choice of refurbished laptops that appear and perform like new, but will set you back hundreds less than a brand new computer. Refurbished laptops often come with all the accessories that you'd get when you purchase a brand new unit - one of the biggest differences is that they might arrive in generic packaging.