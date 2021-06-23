‘Turner & Hooch’ Trailer: An Unruly Dog Turns Scott’s Life Upside Down (VIDEO)

The first trailer for the Disney+ show Turner and Hooch has been released. The series is a reboot of the 1989 Tom Hanks movie about a cop and his slobbering canine assistant. The new show is actually a sequel to the original movie, with Josh Peck (Fuller House) playing Scott Turner Jr., a US marshal and the son of Hanks's now-dead character. It seems that before he died, Turner Sr. rescued another giant French mastiff from a shelter and wanted his son to have it--as one character says, "It's almost like the original Hooch came back." Lots of chaotic dog-related hijinks ensure, as Turner tries to control his to his unruly new pet and the pair set out to solve crimes. Check the trailer out below: