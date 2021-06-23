‘Turner & Hooch’ Trailer: An Unruly Dog Turns Scott’s Life Upside Down (VIDEO)

View more in
Pets
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Related
Movies|/Film
‘Turner & Hooch’ Trailer: The ’80s Comedy is a Disney+ Series Now Because Dogs Are Still Very Good
Disney+ has revealed the adorable new trailer and key art for their remake of the ’80s comedy Turner & Hooch. The series follows the son of Scott Turner Sr. (who was played by Tom Hanks in the original 1989 film), U.S. Marshall Scott Turner Jr. (Josh Peck), who inherits an unruly dog named Hooch. Together, these rambunctious partners, alongside the rest of the Turner family, discovers that his father’s death may not have been accidental after all. Check out the trailer below to see what kind of antics Disney has up its sleeve.
Animals|heyuguys.com
It’s a dog’s life – New trailer lands for Disney+ series ‘Turner and Hooch’
Disney+ has revealed the official trailer and key art for ‘Turner & Hooch,’ the original series premiering Wednesday, July 21. When an ambitious, buttoned-up US Marshal inherits a big unruly dog, he soon realizes the dog he didn’t want may be the partner he needs. The series stars Josh Peck as Scott Turner, son of Detective Scott Turner portrayed by Tom Hanks in the 1989 film of the same name.
TV Series|iconvsicon.com
Disney+ Premieres Official Trailer For “Turner & Hooch” Series
Disney+ has revealed the official trailer for their highly anticipated original series, “Turner & Hooch,” which premieres on Wednesday, July 21st. Check out the trailer below and mark your calendar for the premiere date!. Synopsis: When an ambitious, buttoned-up US Marshal inherits a big unruly dog, he soon realizes the...
TV & Videos|Posted byTheWrap
’Turner & Hooch’: See What Happened to Tom Hanks’ Character in Trailer for Disney+ Series (Video)
Disney+ gives a fresh take on the 1989 film, “Turner & Hooch,” starring Tom Hanks as Detective Turner, by continuing Hooch’s legacy within Turner’s son, U.S. Marshal Scott Turner. In this version, Hanks’ character has since died and left his son an unruly and slobbery dog named Hooch that he insisted was a reincarnation of the original Hooch.
TV Series|MovieWeb
Turner & Hooch Trailer Arrives with a Surprising Death on Disney+
We have the first trailer for Disney's Turner & Hooch TV show. And the Disney+ series has not pulled any punches as the sneak peek comes with a pretty surprising reveal right off the bat. Josh Peck, of Drake & Josh fame, is starring in the lead role and he is playing the son of Detective Scott Turner, Tom Hanks' character from the 1989 movie of the same name. However, as the trailer reveals, his dad is dead, which pretty much rules out any hope for a Hanks cameo, barring a flashback of some kind.
Movies|Posted byPrimetimer
Turner & Hooch sequel trailer reveals that Tom Hanks' character has died
Josh Peck plays Scott Turner in the Disney+ series, the son of Hanks character of the same name. The two-and-a-half minute trailer reveals that Hanks' character from the movie has "passed" without going into further detail. Turner & Hooch premieres July 21.
Pets|Posted byTheWrap
Watch Clifford the Big Red Dog Nearly Swallow Another Pup in New Trailer (Video)
While we got a first look at “Clifford The Big Red Dog” — which horrified some because of its blood-red color and kaiju size — the first full trailer for the live-action film shows just how impractical having a pet of that size in New York would be. This trailer...
New York City, NY|secretnyc.co
A Riveting ‘Stranger Things’ Experience Will Turn NYC Into The Upside Down Next Spring
Listen up nerds! The gate to the Upside Down opens next spring—join the waitlist and be the first to know when Stranger Things: The Experience opens!. Get on your spandex, set that bouffant and get ready for a nostalgic journey into 1985 Hawkins. Next spring, a secret location in NYC will become a portal to an immersive Stranger Things mini-verse, filled with epic audiovisual sets, supernatural mysteries and pulse-racing encounters that will bring the cult TV sensation to life.
TV & Videos|Corydon Times-Republican
TV & Videos|punchdrunkcritics.com
‘Turner & Hooch’ Trailer: Disney’s Series Reboot Of The Tom Hanks Classic Arrives Next Month
Of all the Tom Hanks classics out there, Turner & Hooch is, crazy as it might seem, the one best suited to becoming a Disney+ series. The concept is so incredibly simple, centering on a cop who must work with an unruly canine to solve a murder case. The comedy practically writes itself, and should work now even with new stars, both two-legged and four-legged.
TV & Videos|bleedingcool.com
Turner & Hooch TV Trailer A Reminder That Josh Peck Is NOT Tom Hanks
Disney+ released the official trailer for the upcoming Turner & Hooch TV series that serves as a sequel to the 1989 film of the same name. The new series features Josh Peck, who plays Det Scott Turner Jr, the son of the character played by Tom Hanks in the Roger Spottiswoode-directed original that also starred Mare Winningham, Craig T. Nelson, and Reginald VelJohnson (who reprises his role for the TV series). The trailer begins with a shot of the Golden Gate Bridge, because how else would you know it takes place in San Francisco? We see Jessica Baxter (Carra Patterson) asking Scott who's blowing up his phone with messages as he informs her it's coming from her mother.
Society|Design Taxi
Disney Renames ‘Star Wars’ Ship To Cut Off Racist Connotations
Disney has renamed Boba Fett’s iconic ship to avoid racist associations with the Star Wars character. According to UNILAD, the news was first announced by LEGO, which will be dropping the ship’s original ‘Slave 1’ name from Star Wars merchandise following a directive from Disney. While Boba Fett’s ‘Slave 1’...
TV & Videos|Vincennes Sun Commercial
Lily James & Emily Beecham Are in ‘The Pursuit of Love’ in Romantic Dramedy’s Trailer (VIDEO)
Lily James & Emily Beecham Are in ‘The Pursuit of Love’ in Romantic Dramedy’s Trailer (VIDEO) The pair are searching for perfect husbands in the Amazon Prime series, written and directed by Emily Mortimer.
TV Series|tvinsider.com
‘Jack Irish: Hell Bent’ Trailer Teases an Explosive Mystery for Guy Pearce’s PI (VIDEO)
Jack Irish is back on the case in an exclusive first look at Season 3 arriving Monday, July 12 on Acorn TV. In the trailer, above, Guy Pearce (Mare of Easttown) reprises his role as the ex-lawyer turned private investigator Jack Irish for the Australian noir series. The action kicks off when Barry Tregear (Shane Jacobson) asks Jack for a favor. “Jack, I need a favor,” he says. “A cop just got gunned down at a drive-thru burger joint and it’s opened up a can of very old worms.”
TV Series|Gamespot
Disney Plus's Turner And Hooch Reboot Show Gets Slobbering First Trailer
The first trailer for the Disney+ show Turner and Hooch has been released. The series is a reboot of the 1989 Tom Hanks movie about a cop and his slobbering canine assistant. The new show is actually a sequel to the original movie, with Josh Peck (Fuller House) playing Scott Turner Jr., a US marshal and the son of Hanks's now-dead character. It seems that before he died, Turner Sr. rescued another giant French mastiff from a shelter and wanted his son to have it--as one character says, "It's almost like the original Hooch came back." Lots of chaotic dog-related hijinks ensure, as Turner tries to control his to his unruly new pet and the pair set out to solve crimes. Check the trailer out below:
Diseases & Treatments|Posted byDaily Mirror
Dad who was told inoperable cancer has spread desperate for last Disney trip with family
A dad who has been given the devastating news that his cancer has spread to his brain says he would love to take his family on a Disney cruise. John Holmes, who has an inoperable oesophageal tumour, worked as a floor layer before he was diagnosed with cancer in November last year and he now wants to create lasting memories with his wife, six children and eight grandchildren.
Celebrities|nickiswift.com
Harrison Ford's Recent Injury Is Much Worse Than Anyone Thought
Harrison Ford is arguably best known for his portrayal of adventurer Indiana Jones in the film series of the same name. Ford is also known for his impressive stunts in the movies and he is still doing them at 78 years old, according to CinemaBlend. His stunt double Vic Armstrong told CNN in August 2008 what it was really like to work with the actor. "The biggest stunt I always say on the Indiana Jones films was stopping Harrison doing the stunts because I had to fight nearly every time to stop him," he said.
Michigan State|Hello Magazine
Ginger Zee shows off her toned legs as she poses in the sand
Ginger Zee is back in her home state of Michigan - and it suits her! The Good Morning America meteorologist posed for a photo in some show-stopping scenery, but she almost eclipsed her surroundings. Ginger looked stunning in a striped top which she'd teamed with a pair of white, short...
Celebrities|Radar Online.com
Madonna Demanded Private Elevator Camera At The Standard Hotel Be Turned Off To Avoid Beyoncé/Solange/Jay-Z Type Leak
Madonna was so paranoid about a potential embarrassing video leak that she had hotel security disable her private elevator camera for her pride performance last week. On Thursday, the pop star appeared at the Boom Boom Room inside The Standard, High Line hotel in New York City. Madonna killed her set and received rave reviews from the packed house.
Animals|distinctlymontana.com
VIDEO: Grizzly Bear Kills Cattle On the Side of Road
If you're a vegan, we have nothing but respect for you. You've made a wise, eco-friendly choice. A plant-based diet is good for the earth, and if we switched over, we'd probably be able to fit into our lucky jeans again before too long. Vegans of the world, we salute you.