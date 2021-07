The State Trout Derby is so completely amazing for several reasons. I think the biggest reason might be that it is not just over a weekend or a few days. It actually lasts about 4 1/2 more months! The Derby is on now until October 31st (began in April). They will be handing out more than a thousand prizes valued at over $38,000. Another great thing is that if you're not much of a trout fisherman, no worries! There is a Derby Lakes Page that will give you a complete list of the participating lakes. I'm talking about over 100 stocked lakes! When you visit the Derby Lakes Page, you can actually see where all of the tagged prize fish are.