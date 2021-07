It’s been a long time since we heard a peep out of Smalland, the multiplayer survival sandbox game where players are shrunken down to the tiny insect size (read: bite size) that we first got wind of in March 2018. The game has since sprung back up on the radar thanks to a new gameplay trailer that debuted at this year’s E3, offering yet another in-game look at life as a tiny hero doing their best in an oversized and overgrown world.