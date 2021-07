Saint Bodhi is gearing up to follow up her MAD World EP with her new EP, Antisocial. After dropping the video for her new single, "Hurt Like Me," the Def Jam signee shares the cover art and release date for her new project on Instagram. The cover, which was taken by photographer and visual artist Ro.lexx, finds Bodhi glammed up with a full face of makeup, while sitting in pool of water.