NC vaccine effort has tried educating, gift cards, lottery. Could a Biden visit help?

President Joe Biden is coming to Raleigh on Thursday to encourage COVID-19 vaccinations as the rate of daily inoculations has slowed across the country and in North Carolina. The presidential visit marks Biden’s first trip to North Carolina since taking office, and comes at a crucial time in his administration’s months-long effort to get 70% of American adults at least partially vaccinated by July 4. Sixteen states and the District of Columbia have already reached Biden’s goal, but the country as a whole and several other states continue to lag.