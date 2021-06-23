Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Books & Literature

Civil rights trail book aims to make history easy to digest

By KATE BRUMBACK
Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HIQiY_0adGwIb000

ATLANTA (AP) — By highlighting cities that played host to significant events during the civil rights movement, a new book aims to make that complex history easier to understand and to pass its legacy on to younger generations.

“The Official United States Civil Rights Trail” companion book includes a timeline of events from 1954 through 1969 and a list of more than 120 civil rights landmarks as well as featuring 14 cities where people can visit sites that help bring that history to life. Author Lee Sentell, director of the Alabama Tourism Department, said he wanted to break the history down into easily digestible pieces.

“We wanted to make it easy for people to understand things about civil rights that they didn’t know before, and so we decided to divide it up by cities where there are a major number of places to visit, not just where something happened but where people can go and visit and learn the story,” Sentell said.

He spoke in an interview Wednesday outside the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.’s birth home in Atlanta before an event launching the book.

The U.S. Civil Rights Trail, which debuted in 2018, includes more than 120 sites — churches, schools, courthouses, museums — across 15 states, mostly in the South. They are places where activists fought to advance social justice and racial equality in the 1950s and 1960s. The new companion book includes more than 200 images of those landmarks today, as well as photographs from the civil rights era.

After working with tourism directors around the South to establish the trail, Sentell decided to put together a companion book after a conversation with the Rev. Bernice King, daughter of the civil rights leader and CEO of The King Center in Atlanta.

“She said how concerned she was that young African Americans did not know the story about what her father and people’s parents and grandparents went through in the 50s and the 60s in order to leave a better world for their children and grandchildren,” Sentell told an audience including King at the launch. “She said people don’t know the story. If you don’t know the story then you don’t care.”

That, Sentell said, is what prompted him to make the stories of the civil rights movement more accessible by writing the book and putting it all online as well.

Speaking at the launch event, King said it’s imperative for people to learn about the people and events that helped put an end to legal segregation.

“It’s important that families all across this nation — regardless of race, ethnicity — bring their children to these historical sites to learn the stories of brave, courageous, visionary, non-violent individuals who changed the South forever,” she said.

Noting that she was speaking in front of the house where her father lived as a child, she told a story from his childhood about how one day the parents of some white children he was friends with refused to let them come out and play. That’s when his parents explained to him the history of slavery, segregation and Jim Crow, she said.

“My father, at that moment, made up in his little 6-year-old mind that ‘I’m going to do something about these conditions,’” she said.

When young people visit the civil rights landmarks or read the companion book, they should be similarly inspired to make changes to the world around them, whether it’s addressing poverty, the wealth gap, voting rights, police brutality, education inequity or the school-to-prison pipeline, she said.

King said the civil rights sites featured on the trail serve as a reminder of what can happen “when ordinary people have a commitment and a willingness to do whatever’s necessary to bring about change.”

Sentell said one of his goals for the book was to share details that casual students of history may not have heard before.

He said that while people may be familiar with the story of Emmett Till, a 14-year-old Black boy lynched in Mississippi in 1955, they may not have heard much about the trial of the men accused in his killing. Even though the boy’s great-uncle identified the two men at trial as the ones who had abducted him, an all-white jury took only an hour to find them not guilty, the book says.

Another tidbit that Sentell found interesting was that the words “I have a dream” didn’t appear in the prepared text for King’s famous speech that was delivered during the March on Washington in 1963. As he was speaking, gospel singer Mahalia Jackson sensed the crowd growing listless and, remembering a speech he’d given earlier in Detroit, called out, “Tell them about the dream, Martin. Tell them about the dream,” the book says. King then pushed his script aside and delivered the now-familiar words to great effect.

Community Policy
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

494K+
Followers
264K+
Post
233M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Emmett Till
Person
Martin Luther King
Person
Mahalia Jackson
Person
Bernice King
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Civil Rights Movement#Voting Rights#Police Brutality#Ap#The King Center#African Americans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Books & Literature
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
Related
Mississippi StatePosted by
Teen Vogue

The Mississippi Burning Murders Changed Civil Rights History

James Chaney, Andrew Goodman, and Michael Schwerner planned to spend the sticky summer months of 1964 helping Black Mississippians register to vote. The three young civil rights activists hailed from New York: Schwerner was a white, Jewish social worker who participated in civil rights activism through the Congress of Racial Equality (CORE); Chaney was a Black instructor with CORE; and Goodman was a white, Jewish student at Queens College and CORE volunteer.
Public SafetyDeadline

“How Do We Not Know This Story?”: Brutal Incident From Civil Rights History Uncovered In ‘The Blinding Of Isaac Woodard’

In 1946, it took the blinding of an African-American Army veteran to get some white Americans to see — from a federal judge to the president of the United States. It was February of that year when 27-year-old Isaac Woodard stepped aboard a Greyhound bus in Augusta, GA, for a trip home to South Carolina, just hours after his discharge from serving in World War II. The journey would take him through the Jim Crow South, into a dark terrain of racial hatred.
MLBNew Pittsburgh Courier

This Week In Black History

1863—Abolitionist and “Underground Railroad Conductor” Harriet Tubman leads a force of Union Army guerrilla soldiers into Maryland and frees more than 700 slaves. Tubman was one of the most noteworthy women in the anti-slavery struggle prior to the Civil War and became a leading voice in the call for the federal government to allow Blacks to fight in the war.
Societymidfloridanewspapers.com

Martha White earned her place in civil rights history

The world knows Rosa Parks’ name and her story, and rightfully so. Yet the late civil rights icon was part of a generation of Black people across the South who stood up to Jim Crow discrimination — or in their cases, bravely sat down — and in the process changed the world for the better. They were regular folks who fought the good fight, and what they accomplished was extraordinary.
Monroe County, GAthecolumbusceo.com

Georgia Historical Society Dedicates New Civil Rights Trail Historical Marker in Monroe County

Jo Ann Gibson Robinson was born near Culloden. Robinson attended Hudson High School in Macon, later graduating from Fort Valley Normal and Industrial School and Atlanta University. In 1949, she became a professor at Alabama State College in Montgomery and joined the Women’s Political Council (WPC). During Robinson’s term as president, the organization prioritized the desegregation of Montgomery’s city buses. Following the arrest of Rosa Parks, Robinson played an integral role by creating and organizing the distribution of tens of thousands of leaflets calling for a one-day bus boycott on December 5, 1955. That evening, community and church leaders, capitalizing on the day’s accomplishment, created the Montgomery Improvement Association to continue the boycott. Robinson worked alongside Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. throughout the boycott until the desegregation of Montgomery’s buses in 1956.
Beech Mountain, NCWatauga Democrat

Diorama highlights Civil War history in Beech Mountain

BEECH MOUNTAIN — The American Civil War affected every inch of the country as it was waged in the 1860s, from Maine to Florida and the Dakota Territory to the mid-west. North Carolina was one of the states in the middle of the conflict, and many battles and skirmishes across the country are not as remembered as Gettysburg or Appomattox. One of those was the Battle on Beech Mountain, a brief skirmish in 1864.
Movieskalw.org

'The Road To Justice' Shows The Power Of Education About Civil Rights History

On this edition of Your Call, we're marking Juneteenth by speaking with educator and filmmaker André Robert Lee about The Road to Justice, a new documentary that follows a group of mostly Black middle school students from Chicago and a group of older mostly white Americans as they embark on a Civil Rights tour through the American South. The film asks how can we heal as a nation without honestly confronting our history?
Atlanta, GAsaportareport.com

Book documenting sites of Civil Rights landmarks launch at MLK birth home

"The Official U.S. Civil Rights Trail Companion Book" by Lee Sentell on sale now. Credit: PERITUS Public Relations. The U.S. Civil Rights Trail marks over 120 landmarks across 14 states for travelers to visit. By Allison Joyner. A new work detailing some of the better-known and not-so-apparent important locations of...
Iowa StateAmes Tribune

10 moments that shaped Black civil rights in Iowa

Before Iowa was even a state, the territory's Supreme Court declared that no man within its borders would be "reduced to slavery." Ralph, a former slave who had been working in a Dubuque lead mine, could not be sent back to his previous owner, the court said in its first ever ruling.
Societyillinois.edu

Author Elizabeth Hinton on Civil Rights and Black Rebellion

According to author and Yale professor Elizabeth Hinton, urban rioting in Black communities in the 1960s is better understood not as mere destruction, but as a political act — in other words, “rebellion.” She’s also shown that it was far more widespread, and lasted many more years, than was generally previously understood.
Alabama StateThe Evening News

SUDDEATH COLUMN: History should change us

Inside the Selma Interpretive Center, at the foot of the famous Edmund Pettus Bridge, sits a large tin of jelly beans. The candies aren’t treats for the visitors who come to Selma, which was the site of the start of a bloody and courageous freedom walk in 1965, but rather they’re meant to illustrate the struggles that Black voters endured just to cast their ballots.
Tuscaloosa, ALwvua23.com

Tuscaloosa Civil Rights History Tours Returning in July

The Tuscaloosa Civil Rights History Trail is returning after the unexpected pandemic forced many to stay indoors. The trail, which opened in 2019, is planning to kick off its third year with expanded guided tours. The 18-stop trail features markers designating important moments that happened in Tuscaloosa during the Civil...
Politicsstardem.com

Woke or canceling the culture

The terms “woke” and “cancel culture” have received prominence in Republican attacks upon Democrats, and these terms are being invoked as part of a Republican effort to justify retaining an image of America as a nearly flawless nation. Challenging attempts at exposing American history, warts and all, may have produced a citizenry more responsive to entreaties to “Make America Great Again,” but choosing to ignore questionable past practices taints our self-worth.
Books & LiteratureFree Lance-Star

"Jacob Lawrence: The American Struggle" takes a sharp look at nation's history

“Jacob Lawrence: The American Struggle,” at The Phillips Collection through Sept. 19, is revolutionary. In “We Declare Ourselves Independent!” (Panel 6 of Jacob Lawrence’s series “Struggle: From the History of the American People”), a farmer is between a rake and a revolutionary musket as he struggles to bear the burden of a wagon of hay, a symbol of the struggle to defend the bountiful free land. The image is paired with the final words of the Declaration of Independence, “...we mutually pledge to each other our Lives, our Fortunes, and our sacred Honour—4 July 1776.”