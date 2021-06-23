Autopsy shows Las Vegas father was stabbed 70 times

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A Las Vegas father who authorities say was killed at the hands of his teenage daughter and her boyfriend was stabbed more than 70 times, according to an autopsy report.

The Clark County coroner’s office autopsy, which was made available this week, details numerous wounds inflicted on the body of Daniel Halseth.

The autopsy documents 70 “sharp force injuries” on him. Most of them were on his head, neck and torso. His entire body had also been burned.

Investigators say Halseth’s 16-year-old daughter, Sierra, and her 18-year-old boyfriend, Aaron Guerrero, conspired to kill him because he wouldn’t let them date.

Both teens have since been indicted for murder and other charges. Under Nevada law, a juvenile accused of murder is automatically charged as an adult.

Online court records show they are being held with no bail. They’re scheduled to be in court Friday.

Gabriel Grasso, an attorney representing Guerrero, declined to comment Wednesday. Michael Sanft, an attorney for Sierra Halseth did not immediately return a message seeking comment.

Halseth is the ex-husband of former Nevada state senator Elizabeth Halseth. She has since remarried and goes by Elizabeth Helgelien.