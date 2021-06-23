25 Deforest Street
Welcoming studio apartment available in Seymour!!! - Welcoming studio apartment located in downtown Seymour. Appliances included and wall to wall carpeting. Nearby to shopping and restaurants. Easy access to Route 8. Plenty of off street parking. Laundry room located in the building. ONLINE RENT PAYMENTS ONLY. 2 month's security deposit plus 1st month's rent to move in. For more information or to schedule a showing please give us a call: 203-888-9342. For more vacancies visit us at www.oakbridgeman.com.www.thescribeonline.com