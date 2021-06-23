Saved by the Bell: Hayley Mills Talks Return, Remembers Dustin Diamond

Frank Bonner, famous for his role as Herb Tarlek in the beloved WKRP in Cincinnati as well as roles in a variety of other projects, has passed away at the age of 79. Bonner died on Wednesday after complications from Lewy Body Dementia according to his family (via TMZ), and they were with him when he passed away peacefully. Our thoughts are with Bonner's family and friends at this difficult time. Bonner is best known for playing the role of the outspoken Herb Tarlek through 88 episodes in the original series, and he would go on to reprise the role for another 46 episodes in The New WKRP in Cincinnati series in the '90s, though he also had a bit Saved by the Bell in his resume.