Saved by the Bell: Hayley Mills Talks Return, Remembers Dustin Diamond

By Tom Chang
bleedingcool.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile Good Morning, Miss Bliss remains a footnote as the first rebranded season of Saved by the Bell, the original series star Hayley Mills has fond memories of the Disney Channel series on its lone season in 1987 before its casting overhaul and rebranding to NBC. The cast of Miss Bliss proportionately featured as many adults as there was younger talent with Dennis Haskins, Mark-Paul Gosselaar, Joan Ryan, Max Battimo, Dustin Diamond, Heather Hopper, Lark Voorhies, and T.K. Carter. While celebrating the 60th anniversary of her Disney film The Parent Trap, Mills spoke with Entertainment Weekly on work on the sitcom, whether she'd be open to a return for the Peacock sequel, and reflecting on the late Diamond.

