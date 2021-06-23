Cancel
Bunny Hull, Dream A World Education Founder, to Be Inducted Into Women Songwriters Hall Of Fame

By Christopher Simmons
californianewswire.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGrammy Award winner Bunny Hull Channels Music Success Into Investment In Arts and Social-Emotional Education for Children Around the World. LOS ANGELES, Calif. /California Newswire/ — Bunny Hull, Grammy Award winner and Founder and Executive Director of Dream a World Education, a Los Angeles-based non-profit that delivers virtual and in-classroom arts-based social-emotional learning to young children, will be inducted into the Women Songwriters Hall of Fame in a ceremony on June 25 at the Museum of Women in the Arts in Washington, D.C. The award celebrates music’s finest songwriters and composers and pays homage to women “whose body of work represents the best of heritage and legacy of modern American music.”

californianewswire.com
